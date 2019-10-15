Tangent to rebrand, reopen as Vintage Brewing Co.

Photo by Claire VanValkenburg This coffee scotch ale is made exclusively for Tangent with a special blend of fair trade Nicaraguan coffee beans.

Vintage Brewing Co. is changing things up at Tangent Kitchen and Taproom in early December 2019.

The company — which owns Tangent, VBC locations in West Madison and Sauk City and Vintage Spirits and Grill Downtown — was recently named best large brewpub of the year at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival, the world's largest commercial beer competition.

Tangent will become Vintage Brewing Company-Capitol East, a release says, and will have similar food and drink offerings, decor and atmosphere to the other Vintage locations.

According to a release, the team made observations and received feedback since Tangent opened earlier this year on East Washington near the Sylvee. Many people asked for more comfort food and quick late-night options.

Tangent will have elevated Americana cuisine, laid-back ambiance and craft brews.

"The VBC team thanks all who explored the creative venture and supported Tangent this year," the release says. "Tangent is to bid it's final farewell at the end of November,"

The rebranded Tangent will re-open on Dec. 4. There will be a re-dedication party Dec. 8 that will highlight the Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning beer Dedication.