Take your pick: Whiskey, beer and tacos this week, July 3-9

Madison-area breweries and restaurants bring you everything from craft beers to tacos this week.

Tuesday, July 3

It’s the first Tuesday of the month, and that means it’s Tap it Tuesday at Karben4 Brewing. The Kinsman Boulevard taproom will tap a firkin of white grape and oak cask-conditioned Belly Bongo. This vine pale ale has the fruity flavors — including strawberry, honeydew and grape — that everyone is looking for in a summer beer. But that’s not all. Karben4 will be serving up classic deviled eggs throughout the day as well. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., click here for more info

Thursday, July 5

It wouldn't be a complete week without tacos. Right? Either way, Forequarter will host Taco Thursday late into the night. Taking both walk-ins and reservations, the restaurant is featuring its crispy hardshell tacos made with homemade corn tortillas all evening. Grab tacos for two for $7 or indulge in Happy Hour and Late Night pricing before 6 p.m. and after 10 p.m. for $5 tacos and double cheeseburgers. 4:30 p.m.-1 a.m., click here for more info

Saturday, July 7

If you’re looking for a laid-back, low-key Saturday, this event may not be for you. A Celtic bagpipe march, theatrical explosions and large-scale, outdoor brewing are just some of the highlights of the Wisconsin Brewing Co.’s Depth Charge: Beer Release & Brewing Spectacle. This Saturday evening extravaganza will feature the release of Wisconsin Brewing's Barrel Aged Depth Charge — a scotch ale aged in bourbon barrels. Only 1,500 bombers (also known as 22 oz. bottles) were made, so this limited-edition beer will sell out quickly. Reservations for the Depth Charge Bomber are $15 and can be made until July 6. 4-9 p.m., general admission is free, click here for more info

Sunday, July 8

If you want to unwind Sunday afternoon, think about heading to Cask & Ale for its Wollersheim Round Top Rye Whiskey Release Event. Join Distiller Tom Lenerz and winemaker Philippe Coquard for this fun tasting event featuring the unveiling of Wollersheim Distillery Round Top Rye whiskey. The State Street spot will also offer samples of Press House Brandy and apple brandy, as well as a barrel-aged Manhattan, where the key ingredient, of course, is the Round Top Rye whiskey. Tickets are required. 3-5 p.m., $23.10 general admission, click here for more info