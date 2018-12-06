Sweets and bake shop pops up on State Street for the holidays

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
State Street is getting a bit more sweet this December as the State Street Sweets Pop-Up Bake Shop opens Thursday.
The shop will showcase area treat makers and vendors while encouraging shopping in Downtown Madison.
According to a release, the vendors will change consistently. The businesses participating in the pop-up will offer a variety of products like cookies, cakes and pies. Some of the vendors include Wm. Chocolate, Honey Bee Bakery, Mac-A-Holics and Vatrushka Sweets.
The local businesses themselves will vary in size and scope, which means individuals and large-scale bakery operations will offer treats throughout the season.
State Street Sweets will be open Dec. 6 to Dec. 31 at 119 State St., though times and open dates will vary. Visit its Facebook page for the most up-to-date information regarding hours.
