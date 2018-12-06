Sweets and bake shop pops up on State Street for the holidays

Wikimedia Commons/Saaleha Bamjee

State Street is getting a bit more sweet this December as the State Street Sweets Pop-Up Bake Shop opens Thursday.

The shop will showcase area treat makers and vendors while encouraging shopping in Downtown Madison.

According to a release, the vendors will change consistently. The businesses participating in the pop-up will offer a variety of products like cookies, cakes and pies. Some of the vendors include Wm. Chocolate, Honey Bee Bakery, Mac-A-Holics and Vatrushka Sweets.

🎉Welcome to State Street Sweets!🎉We are a Pop-Up Bake Shop that will be open starting Dec 6. We will have special hours... Posted by State Street Sweets on Monday, December 3, 2018

The local businesses themselves will vary in size and scope, which means individuals and large-scale bakery operations will offer treats throughout the season.

State Street Sweets will be open Dec. 6 to Dec. 31 at 119 State St., though times and open dates will vary. Visit its Facebook page for the most up-to-date information regarding hours.