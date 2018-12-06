Dining and Drink

Sweets and bake shop pops up on State Street for the holidays

Vendors expected to change throughout the month

Posted: Dec 06, 2018 08:56 AM CST

Updated: Dec 06, 2018 11:52 AM CST

State Street is getting a bit more sweet this December as the State Street Sweets Pop-Up Bake Shop opens Thursday.

The shop will showcase area treat makers and vendors while encouraging shopping in Downtown Madison.

According to a release, the vendors will change consistently. The businesses participating in the pop-up will offer a variety of products like cookies, cakes and pies. Some of the vendors include Wm. Chocolate, Honey Bee Bakery, Mac-A-Holics and Vatrushka Sweets.

 

The local businesses themselves will vary in size and scope, which means individuals and large-scale bakery operations will offer treats throughout the season.

State Street Sweets will be open Dec. 6 to Dec. 31 at 119 State St., though times and open dates will vary. Visit its Facebook page for the most up-to-date information regarding hours.

