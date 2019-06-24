Sustainable Seafood Week, Shake the Lake and more keep Madison foodies full all week long

Photo by Madison Mallards There will be more than 20 food vendors in attendance at this year's Festival Foods Shake the Lake event.

Photo by Madison Mallards There will be more than 20 food vendors in attendance at this year's Festival Foods Shake the Lake event.

June 24-30

It's Sustainable Seafood Week, and Madison is celebrating with diverse events and delicious new dishes all week long. The initiative is a Madison Area Chefs Network effort to raise awareness on the importance of supporting sustainable fishing practices. Dozens of Madison restaurants are jumping on board with specialty menu items, all featuring sustainably sourced seafood.

Swim over to Sardine for a light, summertime take on the classic grilled salmon. Sardine chefs beet-cure the filet before placing it on grilled bread, topping the dish with herbed butter and charred cucumber relish. If you're looking for something a little homier, paddle to Lucille for smoked lake trout croquettes with woodland mushrooms, sorrel and lemon verbena topped with the zing of horseradish.

Three featured events educate attendees about the ins and outs of sustainable fishing, while sharing specialty crafted dishes and cocktails by local chefs. The first signature event is from 5-7 p.m on June 26 at The East Side Club on Monona Drive, where fisherman Andy Johnson of Door County will whip up a Traditional Fish Boil. It's just another day at the office for Johnson, who has been hosting fish boils for 45 years. Fill your plate with fresh caught fish and a side of coleslaw from Harvest and a dessert prepared by Chef Molly Maciejewski of Madison Sourdough.

Next, pick sides for the West vs. Midwest Fish Fry from 6-8 p.m. on June 28 at A Pig in a Fur Coat. Presented by The Madison Area Chefs Network, Sitka Salmon Shares and A Pig in a Fur Coat, dive into this classic Wisconsin tradition with a twist. Pair your plate with beer, wine or a batched cocktail from the cash bar.

End your Sustainable Seafood Week at Graze with Ceviche Tiki from 4-6 p.m. on June 30 where a sample of ceviche from six local chefs will be on the table. The South American dish will be paired with tiki cocktails from Graze. June 24-30 at participating restaurants. Prices vary. Click here for more information

Thursday, June 27

Jackson Family Winery and Rare Steakhouse partner to host Sips & Steaks. Great things are better together, like specialty wine and gourmet steak. Let the pros pair them for you and choose from a featured tasting menu designed by Rare's chef and Jackson Family staff. Menu items include a dry-aged strip paired with Freemark Abbey Cabernet, and filet mignon with an Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon. 5-7 p.m. $49. Click here for more information

Saturday, June 29

Gear up for July 4 with fireworks at Festival Foods Shake the Lake 2019 on John Nolen Drive. Headliners Lee Brice and Hairball will lead you through a full night of music, food and community fun for the whole family. There will be more than 20 food carts there, including some local staples like Fuegos, Pudgey's and even your game day brats from Madison Mallards. Pair food cart bites with a large selection of beer and wine. Sip on a Fantasy Factory brew from Karben4, or a hand-crafted pint from One Barrel Brewing Co. Gates at 5 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Free. Click here for more information

Preserve Festival continues this week, a celebration throughout June and July that elevates summer bounty that can be preserved for future months with proceeds benefiting FEED Kitchens. This week's event is Honey Festival, a celebration of the sweet nectar from our black and yellow friends. Buzz by to sample Honey Gin, Aronia Beery & Cherry Liqueur and Domeloz Honey Spirit — all spirits made with honey. An outdoor market will sell products and foods made from honey or inspired by the preservation of bees. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Click here for more information