Support farmers' year-round with the Farm Fresh Atlas

Courtesy of REAP

Go beyond farmers’ markets to support local farmers through the Farm Fresh Atlas of Southern Wisconsin, organized by Madison-based REAP Food Group.

The Farm Fresh Atlas launched in 2002 as a trifold pamphlet providing information about farms and businesses that support local food. The latest edition consists of 48 pages covering southern Wisconsin. The online website covers the entire state.

REAP Executive Director Helen Sarakinos says the Farm Fresh Atlas makes it as easy as possible for people to engage with southern Wisconsin’s food economy. The atlas lists Wisconsin farms, farmers’ markets, restaurants, stores and other businesses striving to use sustainable production and business practices or sell local food.

“It’s a great guide for a consumer who’s looking to make a deeper dive into supporting a local food system and keeping their dollars local in the community,” Sarakinos says.

Pick up a copy at local newsstands or download it here. To view the expanded Farm Fresh Atlas, visit farmfreshatlas.org.