Stone Creek Coffee to close on East Washington Avenue

Stone Creek Coffee is closing its doors on Madison's East Washington Avenue after almost three years in Madison.

According to a Facebook post, the Milwaukee-originated coffee shop decided that it was best to close the cafe as the initial lease term ends.

"This year in particular, we have learned a great deal about the challenges that face us over the next 25 years of Stone Creek Coffee," the post says. "We believe that to be successful over that time we need to start by strengthening our core."