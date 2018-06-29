Spice up your hot dog

Photo by Julie Andrews

Nothing screams summer quite like a potluck featuring grilled franks, creamy pasta salads, patch-picked strawberries and freshly squeezed lemonade. The warm weather means the best produce is sprouting in our gardens and can be used in many kitchen creations. I love pairing those garden-fresh flavors and global ingredients with classic summer fare, and that includes the not-so-glamorous, yet classic, hot dog. But who says we can’t get a bit creative with our franks? Whether you choose the bánh mì, Mexican street corn, Hawaiian or all-American, you’ll be delighted by the flavor and textural combinations that take the summer hot dog experience from satisfying to superb.

Hold the Ketchup: You’ll probably notice there isn’t any on the dogs. Ketchup as a hot dog condiment is a cardinal sin to some, especially discerning Chicagoans. But I’m here to tell you — it’s not OK here either, Wisconsin.

1. Hawaiian

Pineapple salsa

Bacon

Scallions

Sweet chili sauce

2. Bánh Mì

Pickled cucumber,

carrot and jalapeño

Fresh cilantro and mint

Sriracha mayo

3. All-American

Cheddar cheese

Chili

Coleslaw

Yellow mustard

4. Mexican

Street Corn

Sweet corn

Queso fresco

Chili powder

Lime sour cream

Fresh cilantro

Julie Andrews is a registered dietitian and culinary school-trained chef who loves sharing fresh, wholesome recipes on her food blog, The Gourmet RD.