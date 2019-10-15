Dining and Drink

Shake Shack is coming to Madison

Restaurant to open in 2020 at Hilldale

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 02:39 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 02:56 PM CDT

Shake Shack, a popular fast-casual restaurant, is opening its second Wisconsin location at Hilldale Shopping Center.

According to a spokesperson from Hilldale, Shake Shack will be opening in 2020 at the shopping center.

Shake Shack has one other Wisconsin location in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

