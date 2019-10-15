Shake Shack is coming to Madison

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Shake Shack, a popular fast-casual restaurant, is opening its second Wisconsin location at Hilldale Shopping Center.

According to a spokesperson from Hilldale, Shake Shack will be opening in 2020 at the shopping center.

Shake Shack has one other Wisconsin location in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.