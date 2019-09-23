Say 'hello' to fall and 'so long' to summer this week at 6 events

Courtesy of Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Autumn-themed fun for all ages ensues at the 2018 Verona Fall Fest.

Kids returned to school several weeks ago, but the autumnal equinox takes place today, Sept. 23, meaning fall has officially begun. While soccer and shandy season had a good run, shift your attention to apple pie and autumn with these six dining and drink events.

Thursday, Sept. 26

September marks Hunger Action Month, Feeding America's effort to offer Americans opportunities to take a stand against hunger in their communities. Even though the end of the month looms, Madisonians still have the chance to lend a hand at the Second Harvest Foodbank | Connect Madison Volunteer Event. Remove all jewelry, lace up some close-toed shoes and help out at the event. If this date conflicts with your schedule but you would still like to volunteer, keep in mind that Second Harvest Foodbank offers on-going, year-round opportunities for group and individual volunteering. 4:30-7 p.m. Click here for more information

Friday, Sept. 27

Transition from summer to fall by bobbing for apples and huddling around a bonfire at the Verona Fall Fest at Hometown USA Festival Park in Verona. Enjoy Americana rock from the Beth Kille Band in the beer tent, or watch a showing of "Monsters University" on the big screen. Grab a bite from food trucks and a farmers' market stationed at the event, and look forward to crisp fall nights ahead. Free general admission. 4-10 p.m. Click here for more information

For those who prefer evenings indoors as temperatures cool, WUD Cuisine will host its first cooking workshop of the year at Babcock Hall. Join the group at Cooking with Jiwon: Apple Pie Workshop to perfect your pie-making. Work on both caramel and traditional apple pies, and improve your lattice crust capabilities. Free. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Saturday, Sept. 28

With the beginning of October comes the end of professional soccer team Forward Madison FC's regular season. Celebrate your fandom at the Flock's First Annual End of Season Gala. Savor charity drinks and a three-course meal (complete with a caramel apple tart or pumpkin crème brûlée for dessert), and partake in a silent auction to collect rare Forward Madison FC memorabilia. Remember to don dinner wear (whether that's flamingo-themed or not) and reserve your spot by Wednesday, Sept. 25. $35. 6-9 p.m. Click here for more information

Sunday, Sept. 29

Birds fly south during fall months, but you should bike northeast from Capital Brewery to Pheasant Branch Conservancy for Birds, Bikes and Brews 2019. Take your pick of a 3-mile or 10-mile route, ride at your own pace, and stop by any of several birding stations along the way to gander through a bird-spotting scope. Either route will take you back to Capital Brewery, where you can reward yourself with a glass of Capital Trailhead Ale (or refreshment of your choice) and listen to a live band. Capital Brewery will donate $1 from the sales of each beer, wine or cider sold during the event to the Madison Audobon Society. $40, free for children 12 and younger. Noon-5 p.m. Click here for more information