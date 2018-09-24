Sample bloody marys, chili and more during this week's food events

Photo by Sharon Vanorny

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Olbrich Botanical Gardens hosts a class on Fermented Beverages and Homemade Vinegar. During the class, Linda Control from Moonwise Herbs, teaches participants how to create a kefir “soda,” switchel (a fermented beverage) and shrub (a fermented syrup that's sure to add a zip to any cocktail recipe). $50 for non-members, 6-8:30 p.m. click here for more info

Saturday, Sept. 29

Bartenders from around the state compete at the 4th annual Wisconsin Bloody Mary Festival at Yahara Bay Distillery in Fitchburg. Bloody mary crafters are provided vodka, ice and cups but are required to bring their own special ingredients and garnishes. Guests vote on the best bloody and the top winner takes home a $500 prize. Attendees can make their own creations at the bloody mary bar, enjoy bloody mary-inspired menu items and listen to live music. $35 bloody mary only, $50 bloodys and beer, 12-4 p.m. click here for more info

Enjoy beer from 37 different brewers and a special dinner menu at Quivey's Grove 25th annual BeerFest. This outdoor, adult only event with live music, has more than 100 different beer samples and Bavarian-style dishes. Try the Bavarian bratwurst, Bavarian landjäger, cheese curds and, of course, hot pretzels. $45 general admission, $20 designated driver, 12-5 p.m. click here for more info

Sunday, Sept. 30

Madison Opera is celebrating Italian culinary and musical heritage with the Italian Opera Dinner. Hosted at Cento, Chef Chris Myers prepares an Italian-inspired five course meal, each course paired with a performance by Madison Opera studio artists. Complete the experience with an additional wine tasting. $85, $35 for additional wine pairing, 5:30 p.m. click here for more info

Friday Sept. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 20

Enjoy the chili cook-off at this year’s New Glarus Oktoberfest. Chefs are allowed to start cooking their famous chili starting at 7 a.m. Sunday morning and must provide two gallons of homemade chili for guests to taste by 1 p.m. Be aware! Beans and noodles are strictly forbidden! If chili is not for you, enjoy a fondue tasting, wagon rides and a wooden-keg tapping of Staghorn Octoberfest. Plus enjoy plenty of great music from local bands. Free admission, $10 wrist band for chili tasting. click here for more info