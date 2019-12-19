Robinia Courtyard introduces heated winter domes for dining

Courtesy of Robinia Courtyard

Robinia Courtyard, which is home to Jardin, Black Locust Cafe and MadisonTap, started a new winter attraction for Madison residents and Wisconsin visitors — heated domes for dining.

The secluded domes can hold eight people, a release says. Each of the five domes are paired with seasonal shared plates and beverage packages.

The winter domes at Robinia are modeled after some other domes in bars and restaurants including Café Benelux in Milwaukee, Coppa in London and 230 Fifth in New York City.

Robinia plans to keep the domes open until the end of the season, but will emphasize the various winter holidays.

The fee is $200 to rent a dome for 90 minutes and includes keepsake mugs and a drink package. Owners Armando Magaña and Jon Reske will be donating $20 from each reservation toward a nonprofit selected by the guest. They are also giving 50% off reservation fees for nonprofits that want to use the domes for gathering spaces.

"Madison charities are always seeking support, and we've been lucky to have opportunities to advocate for them," the owners say in a release. "We love the Cap East District and our Madison family, and also wanted to offer something new and fun to help enjoy our gorgeous Wisconsin winters."