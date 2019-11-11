Villa Dolce
Dinner $25, $30
Villa Dolce
Hours
4:30p-9p
1828 Parmenter St. Middleton, WI 53562
www.villadolcecafe.com
608.833.0033
DINNER ~ $25, $30
Appetizer
Tomato Bisque
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh herbs,
garlic and a touch of cream.
Alpine Bruschetta
Brie cheese, capicola, tomato artichoke bruschetta,
arugula and balsamic glaze.
Winter Salad
Baby arugula, cabbage, shaved carrots, beets, orange,
ricotta salata cheese, walnuts, white balsamic dressing.
Chef’s Selection of Stromboli
Entree
$30
Salmon Oscar
Faroe island salmon filet, crab meat,
asparagus, cauliflower and potato puree, béarnaise sauce
$25
Tagliatelle & Meatballs
Prime beef and veal meatballs, San Marzano
tomato sauce and shaved parmesan.
$25
Chicken Vesuvio
Pan fried chicken breast, crimini mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, Calabrian peppers,
peas, white wine fresh herb butter sauce and vesuvio roasted potatoes.
$25
Any 12" Pizza
Dessert
House Made Gelato
any flavor, small cup
Mini Creme Brulee
Flourless Chocolate Torte
