Restaurant Week

Villa Dolce

Dinner $25, $30

Posted: Dec 28, 2015 02:44 PM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 01:44 PM CST

Villa Dolce 

Hours
4:30p-9p
1828 Parmenter St. Middleton, WI 53562
www.villadolcecafe.com
608.833.0033


DINNER ~ $25, $30


Appetizer

Tomato Bisque
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh herbs,
garlic and a touch of cream.

 

Alpine Bruschetta
Brie cheese, capicola, tomato artichoke bruschetta,
arugula and balsamic glaze.

 

Winter Salad
Baby arugula, cabbage, shaved carrots, beets, orange,
ricotta salata cheese, walnuts, white balsamic dressing.

 

Chef’s Selection of Stromboli


Entree

$30
Salmon Oscar
Faroe island salmon filet, crab meat,
asparagus, cauliflower and potato puree, béarnaise sauce

 

$25
Tagliatelle & Meatballs

Prime beef and veal meatballs, San Marzano
tomato sauce and shaved parmesan.

 

$25

Chicken Vesuvio

Pan fried chicken breast, crimini mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, Calabrian peppers,
peas, white wine fresh herb butter sauce and vesuvio roasted potatoes.

 

$25
Any 12" Pizza


Dessert

House Made Gelato
any flavor, small cup

 

Mini Creme Brulee

 

Flourless Chocolate Torte

 

 

Sponsored By:

 

Co-sponsored By:

 


Restaurants - Click Below for Menus

Avenue Club and The Bubble Up BarBenvenuto's Italian Grill - FitchburgBenvenuto's Italian Grill - Madison • Benvenuto's Italian Grill - MiddletonBiaggi's Ristorante Italiano • Bonfyre American GrilleBuck & Honey'sCaptain Bill'sCIRCDelaney's Steak Seafood WineEldorado GrillEno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro West SideEverlyFleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine BarFresco • HarvestHeritage Tavern  • Johnny Delmonico'sJohnny's Italian Steakhouse - Middleton  • Liliana'sLombardino's • Mad Seafood Boiler • The Mariner's InnMelting PotMerchantNonno's Ristorante Italiano • Osteria PapaveroPaisan's • Palette Bar & Grill •  Porta Bella • Rare SteakhouseRuth's Chris Steak HouseSamba Brazilian GrillSmitty's Study PubSmoky's ClubThe StatehouseSteenbock's on OrchardTavernakaya • TempestThirsty GoatThe Tin FoxUmami Ramen & Dumpling BarVilla DolceThe Wise at HotelRED

The Dining Guide

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars