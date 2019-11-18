Quivey's Grove Stone House

DINNER ~ $25, $30, $35

Appetizer

Mushroom and Wild Rice Soup

Rich & creamy mushroom with wild rice,

garnished with morel duxelle.

Wisconsin Raclettes

Melted Roth Kase Raclette cheese,

served with baby red potatoes, gherkins, and pickled onions.

Duck Strudel

Duck and dried cherries baked in phyllo with port wine sauce.

Entree

$35

Medallion Trio

Beef short rib on garlic mash with mushroom sauce, molasses and mustard glazed smoked pork tenderloin,

with apple onion chutney and stuffed turkey breast roulade on butternut squash puree.

$30

Lamb Shank

Slowly braised till fall off the bone tender in Wollersheim Domaine du Sac red wine,

served with root vegetables, pan juices and garlic mashed potatoes.

$25

Rainbow Trout

Rushing Waters trout file baked with a crispy smoked trout crust,

served on sautéed spinach with fennel cream sauce, with red potatoes.

Dessert

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

Baked with golden raisins and toasted pecans, served warm on creme anglais.

Pear Tart

Flaky puff pastry with vanilla custard, pears poached in Eiswein and black walnut brittle.

Chocolate Steamed Pudding

Olde English dessert featuring a rich moist cake, served with Ellie's Mom's sauce.

