Quivey's Grove Stone House
Hours
Sun-Fri: 5p-9p
6261 Nesbitt Rd. Fitchburg, WI 53719
www.quiveysgrove.com
608.273.4900
We have not received their updated Winter 2020 Restaurant Week menu. Please check back again soon.
DINNER ~ $25, $30, $35
Appetizer
Mushroom and Wild Rice Soup
Rich & creamy mushroom with wild rice,
garnished with morel duxelle.
Wisconsin Raclettes
Melted Roth Kase Raclette cheese,
served with baby red potatoes, gherkins, and pickled onions.
Duck Strudel
Duck and dried cherries baked in phyllo with port wine sauce.
Entree
$35
Medallion Trio
Beef short rib on garlic mash with mushroom sauce, molasses and mustard glazed smoked pork tenderloin,
with apple onion chutney and stuffed turkey breast roulade on butternut squash puree.
$30
Lamb Shank
Slowly braised till fall off the bone tender in Wollersheim Domaine du Sac red wine,
served with root vegetables, pan juices and garlic mashed potatoes.
$25
Rainbow Trout
Rushing Waters trout file baked with a crispy smoked trout crust,
served on sautéed spinach with fennel cream sauce, with red potatoes.
Dessert
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
Baked with golden raisins and toasted pecans, served warm on creme anglais.
Pear Tart
Flaky puff pastry with vanilla custard, pears poached in Eiswein and black walnut brittle.
Chocolate Steamed Pudding
Olde English dessert featuring a rich moist cake, served with Ellie's Mom's sauce.
