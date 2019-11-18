Quivey's Grove Stable Grill

Hours

Sun-Fri: 4p-9p

6261 Nesbitt Rd. Fitchburg, WI 53719

www.quiveysgrove.com

608.273.4900

We have not received their updated Winter 2020 Restaurant Week menu. Please check back again soon.

DINNER ~ $25

Appetizer

Roasted Garlic and Cauliflower Soup

Garnished with croutons and Sartori Black Pepper Bellavitano cheese shavings.

Sausage Rarebit

Grilled Bavarian Weisswurst on rye toast with a beer, spicy mustard and brick cheese sauce.

Wisconsin Salad

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuces, tossed with Hooks cheddar cheese and New Glarus Spotted Cow dressing, Bavaria Summer Sausage, Lodi Meats State Fair Championship bacon, red onions, green peppers, hardboiled egg, with crispy onions and Pinah's garlic rye croutons.

Entree

Steak & Ribs

USDA Prime Black Angus Sirloin medallion, grilled and served with Shitake mushroom sauce,

and our slowly roasted pork ribs, served with our tangy barbeque sauce and baby red potatoes smashed with garlic butter, cream, and fresh herbs.

Wisconsin Fish Sampler

Beer battered whitefish, pretzel crusted lake perch, and baked rainbow trout, served with our parmesan potato.

Pork Schnitzel

Breaded pork loin, served on spätzle with mushroom sauce and sweet and sour red cabbage.

Dessert

Turtle Pie

Our signature dessert with caramel, pecans,

and chocolate Bavarian cream.

Chocolate Steamed Pudding

Served with vanilla cream sauce.

Apple Crisp

Baked fresh daily, served with vanilla ice cream.

Kids Restaurant Week Menu ~ $7.95

Children under 12 please

APPETIZER

Applesauce

Fresh house made chunky apple sauce.

ENTRÉE

Mini-Burger Basket

Two mini burgers with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on the side, with fries.

Chicken Fingers Deluxe

Fresh crispy breast strips crispy fried, ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on the side, with fries.

DESSERT

Chocolate Sundae

Vanilla ice cream with hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, maraschino cherry and a snickerdoodle.

