Merci
Lunch $15 Dinner $30
Merci
Hours
Lunch 11a-2p, Dinner 4p-10p
10 W. Mifflin St. Madison, WI 53703
mercibistrobar.com
608.630.9222
LUNCH ~ $15
Appetizer
Entree
Dessert
DINNER ~ $25
Appetizer
Entree
Dessert
Sponsored By:
Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar • Benvenuto's Italian Grill - Fitchburg • Benvenuto's Italian Grill - Madison • Benvenuto's Italian Grill - Middleton • Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano • The Boathouse • Bonefish Grill • Bonfyre American Grille • Buck & Honey's • Buck & Honey's - Monona • Captain Bill's • CIRC • Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine • Eldorado Grill • Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro • Everly • Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar • Fresco • Harvest • Heritage Tavern • Johnny Delmonico's • Johnny's Italian Steakhouse - Middleton • Liliana's • Lombardino's • The Lone Girl Brewing Co. • Mad Seafood Boiler • The Mariner's Inn • Melting Pot • Merchant • Nonno's Ristorante Italiano • Osteria Papavero • Paisan's • Palette Bar & Grill • Porta Bella • Quivey's Grove Stable Grill • Quivey's Grove Stone House • Rare Steakhouse • Ruth's Chris Steak House • Samba Brazilian Grill • Smitty's Study Pub • Smoky's Club • The Statehouse • Steenbock's on Orchard • Tavernakaya • Tempest • Thirsty Goat • The Tin Fox • Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar • Villa Dolce • The Wise at HotelRED
Restaurants - Click Below for Menus
Sign-up for our event newsletter
-
Get the Madison Magazine E-Newsletter
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »