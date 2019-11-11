Mad Seafood Boiler
Lunch $15 Dinner $25, $30
Mad Seafood Boiler
Hours
11a-10p
201 W Gorham St. Madison, WI 53703
madseafoodboiler.com
608.819.6168
This is Mad Seafood Boiler's Summer 2019 Restaurant Week menu. We have not received their updated Winter Restaurant Week menu. Please check back soon.
LUNCH ~ $15
Appetizer
Cajun Fries
House seasoned fries.
Crab Ragoon
Fried wonton with cream cheese and crabmeat stuffing.
Shrimp Shu Mai
Steamed shrimp dumplings.
Takoyaki
Wheat octopus balls with mayo, tonkatsu sauce and bonito.
Entree
Salmon Poke Bowl
Spring mixed green salad with salmon, avocado, cucumber, edamame, red onion,
green onion, ginger, rice and sesame seed with poke sauce.
Combo Teriyaki
Grilled chicken, beef, shrimp with white rice and mixed green salad and ginger dressing.
Monster Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese with crab meat and crunch on top,
eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Shrimp Lover
Boiled shrimp with corn and potatoes with garlic butter sauce.
Dessert
Fried Oreos
Green Tea Ice Cream
Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream
DINNER ~ $25, $30
Appetizer
Gyoza
Pan fried chicken dumplings.
Fried Calamari
Panko breaded calamari rings.
Seaweed Salad
Salmon Tartar
Raw salmon, avocado, tobiko with special sauce.
Yellowtail Jalapeños
Raw Hamachi with jalapeño, scallions, tobiko and ponzu sauce.
Takoyaki
Wheat octopus ball with mayo, tonkatsu sauce and bonito.
Entree
$25
Madison Roll
Snow crab, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon with white rice and mixed green salad and ginger dressing.
Snow Crab Feast
Steamed 8oz snow crab legs and shrimp with potatoes and corn with garlic butter sauce.
Fancy Lobster Roll
Steamed 4oz lobster tail and shrimps with potatoes and corn with garlic butter sauce.
$30
Sushi Deluxe
9 pcs sushi Chef's choice with spicy tuna roll.
Sashimi Regular
14 pcs sashimi Chef's choice.
King Crab Feast
Steamed8 oz king crab and shrimps with potatoes and corn with a garlic butter sauce.
Dessert
Green Tea Ice Cream
Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream
Chocolate Cheese Cake
