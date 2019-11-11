Mad Seafood Boiler

Hours

11a-10p

201 W Gorham St. Madison, WI 53703

madseafoodboiler.com

608.819.6168

This is Mad Seafood Boiler's Summer 2019 Restaurant Week menu. We have not received their updated Winter Restaurant Week menu. Please check back soon.

LUNCH ~ $15

Appetizer

Cajun Fries

House seasoned fries.

Crab Ragoon

Fried wonton with cream cheese and crabmeat stuffing.

Shrimp Shu Mai

Steamed shrimp dumplings.

Takoyaki

Wheat octopus balls with mayo, tonkatsu sauce and bonito.

Entree

Salmon Poke Bowl

Spring mixed green salad with salmon, avocado, cucumber, edamame, red onion,

green onion, ginger, rice and sesame seed with poke sauce.

Combo Teriyaki

Grilled chicken, beef, shrimp with white rice and mixed green salad and ginger dressing.

Monster Roll

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese with crab meat and crunch on top,

eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Shrimp Lover

Boiled shrimp with corn and potatoes with garlic butter sauce.

Dessert

Fried Oreos

Green Tea Ice Cream

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

DINNER ~ $25, $30

Appetizer

Gyoza

Pan fried chicken dumplings.

Fried Calamari

Panko breaded calamari rings.

Seaweed Salad

Salmon Tartar

Raw salmon, avocado, tobiko with special sauce.

Yellowtail Jalapeños

Raw Hamachi with jalapeño, scallions, tobiko and ponzu sauce.

Entree

$25

Madison Roll

Snow crab, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Salmon Teriyaki

Grilled salmon with white rice and mixed green salad and ginger dressing.

Snow Crab Feast

Steamed 8oz snow crab legs and shrimp with potatoes and corn with garlic butter sauce.

Fancy Lobster Roll

Steamed 4oz lobster tail and shrimps with potatoes and corn with garlic butter sauce.

$30

Sushi Deluxe

9 pcs sushi Chef's choice with spicy tuna roll.

Sashimi Regular

14 pcs sashimi Chef's choice.

King Crab Feast

Steamed8 oz king crab and shrimps with potatoes and corn with a garlic butter sauce.

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

Chocolate Cheese Cake

