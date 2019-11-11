Restaurant Week

Mad Seafood Boiler

Lunch $15 Dinner $25, $30

Posted: Nov 10, 2017 09:57 AM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 02:59 PM CST

  Mad Seafood Boiler 

Hours
11a-10p
201 W Gorham St. Madison, WI 53703
madseafoodboiler.com
608.819.6168

This is Mad Seafood Boiler's Summer 2019 Restaurant Week menu. We have not received their updated Winter Restaurant Week menu. Please check back soon.

LUNCH ~ $15

 

Appetizer

Cajun Fries
House seasoned fries.

 

Crab Ragoon
Fried wonton with cream cheese and crabmeat stuffing.

 

Shrimp Shu Mai
Steamed shrimp dumplings.

 

Takoyaki
Wheat octopus balls with mayo, tonkatsu sauce and bonito.

 

Entree

Salmon Poke Bowl
Spring mixed green salad with salmon, avocado, cucumber, edamame, red onion,
green onion, ginger, rice and sesame seed with poke sauce.

 

Combo Teriyaki
Grilled chicken, beef, shrimp with white rice and mixed green salad and ginger dressing.

 

Monster Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese with crab meat and crunch on top,
eel sauce and spicy mayo.

 

Shrimp Lover
Boiled shrimp with corn and potatoes with garlic butter sauce.

 

Dessert

Fried Oreos

 

Green Tea Ice Cream

 

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

 

DINNER ~ $25, $30

 

Appetizer

Gyoza
Pan fried chicken dumplings.

 

Fried Calamari

Panko breaded calamari rings.

 

Seaweed Salad

 

Salmon Tartar
Raw salmon, avocado, tobiko with special sauce.

 

Yellowtail Jalapeños
Raw Hamachi with jalapeño, scallions, tobiko and ponzu sauce.

 

Takoyaki
Wheat octopus ball with mayo, tonkatsu sauce and bonito.

 

Takoyaki
Wheat octopus ball with mayo, tonkatsu sauce and bonito.

 

Entree

$25
Madison Roll
Snow crab, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

 

Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon with white rice and mixed green salad and ginger dressing.

 

Snow Crab Feast
Steamed 8oz snow crab legs and shrimp with potatoes and corn with garlic butter sauce.

 

Fancy Lobster Roll
Steamed 4oz lobster tail and shrimps with potatoes and corn with garlic butter sauce.

 

$30
Sushi Deluxe
9 pcs sushi  Chef's choice with spicy tuna roll.

 

Sashimi Regular
14 pcs sashimi Chef's choice.

 

King Crab Feast
Steamed8 oz king crab and shrimps with potatoes and corn with a garlic butter sauce.

 

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

 

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

 

Chocolate Cheese Cake

 

Sponsored By:

 

 

 


Restaurants - Click Below for Menus

Avenue Club and The Bubble Up BarBenvenuto's Italian Grill - FitchburgBenvenuto's Italian Grill - Madison • Benvenuto's Italian Grill - MiddletonBiaggi's Ristorante Italiano • Bonfyre American GrilleBuck & Honey'sCaptain Bill'sCIRCDelaney's Steak Seafood WineEldorado GrillEno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro West SideEverlyFleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine BarFresco • HarvestHeritage Tavern  • Johnny Delmonico'sJohnny's Italian Steakhouse - Middleton  • Liliana'sLombardino's • Mad Seafood Boiler • The Mariner's InnMelting PotMerchantNonno's Ristorante Italiano • Osteria PapaveroPaisan's • Palette Bar & Grill •  Porta Bella • Rare SteakhouseRuth's Chris Steak HouseSamba Brazilian GrillSmitty's Study PubSmoky's ClubThe StatehouseSteenbock's on OrchardTavernakaya • TempestThirsty GoatThe Tin FoxUmami Ramen & Dumpling BarVilla DolceThe Wise at HotelRED

The Dining Guide

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars