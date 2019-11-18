Buck & Honey's - Monona

Hours

Sun: 10a-9p, Mon-Sat: 11a-10p

800 W. Broadway Suite 300 Monona, WI 53713

www.buckandhoneys.com

608.478.2618

We have not received Buck & Honey's - Monona Winter Restaurant Week menu. Please check back again soon.

LUNCH ~ $15

Appetizer

Thai Chicken Skewers

Firecracker Shrimp

Sassy Curds (V)

Ceviche

Served with fresh wild caught Alaskan Sitka Salmon

Entree

Turkey Panini

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado and provolone cheese panini pressed and served with French fries.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Grilled or fried Buffalo chicken, served over mixed greens with red peppers, red onions, pepper jack, pecans and tortilla strips with choice of dressing.

Veggie Croissant

Avocado, Bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions, fresh mozzarellla and a pesto spread.

Steak Sammy

Flat iron steak served with peppers, onions and bleu cheese aioli on Texas toast.

Dessert

Salted Caramel Cake (GF)

Homemade Fudge Brownie and Ice Cream

Apple Brown Butter Cake

DINNER ~ $30

Entree

Asian Bowl

IMPOSSIBLE Burger Meat, zucchini noodles, snow peas, red peppers, bamboo shoots and Teriyaki sauce.

Sliced Tenderloin

Sliced tenderloin drizzled with a marsala cream sauce served with crispy hash browns and grilled asparagus.

Chicken Parmesan

Breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and homemade marinara served over a bed of penne pasta, tossed in a garlic cream sauce.

Salmon Florentine

Panko and black sesame seed crusted wild Alaskan salmon from Sitka Salmon, served with a garlic cream sauce, sauteed spinach and roasted red potatoes.

Jambalaya

Tender chicken, sautéed shrimp, Andouille sausage tossed with rice,

peppers and onions in a spicy creole sauce.

