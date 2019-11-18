Buck & Honey's - Monona
Lunch $15 Dinner $30
Buck & Honey's - Monona
Hours
Sun: 10a-9p, Mon-Sat: 11a-10p
800 W. Broadway Suite 300 Monona, WI 53713
www.buckandhoneys.com
608.478.2618
We have not received Buck & Honey's - Monona Winter Restaurant Week menu. Please check back again soon.
LUNCH ~ $15
Appetizer
Thai Chicken Skewers
Firecracker Shrimp
Sassy Curds (V)
Ceviche
Served with fresh wild caught Alaskan Sitka Salmon
Entree
Turkey Panini
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado and provolone cheese panini pressed and served with French fries.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried Buffalo chicken, served over mixed greens with red peppers, red onions, pepper jack, pecans and tortilla strips with choice of dressing.
Veggie Croissant
Avocado, Bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions, fresh mozzarellla and a pesto spread.
Steak Sammy
Flat iron steak served with peppers, onions and bleu cheese aioli on Texas toast.
Dessert
Salted Caramel Cake (GF)
Homemade Fudge Brownie and Ice Cream
Apple Brown Butter Cake
DINNER ~ $30
Appetizer
Thai Chicken Skewers
Firecracker Shrimp
Sassy Curds (V)
Goat Cheese Salad (V)
Ceviche
Served with fresh wild caught Alaskan Sitka Salmon
Entree
Asian Bowl
IMPOSSIBLE Burger Meat, zucchini noodles, snow peas, red peppers, bamboo shoots and Teriyaki sauce.
Sliced Tenderloin
Sliced tenderloin drizzled with a marsala cream sauce served with crispy hash browns and grilled asparagus.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and homemade marinara served over a bed of penne pasta, tossed in a garlic cream sauce.
Salmon Florentine
Panko and black sesame seed crusted wild Alaskan salmon from Sitka Salmon, served with a garlic cream sauce, sauteed spinach and roasted red potatoes.
Jambalaya
Tender chicken, sautéed shrimp, Andouille sausage tossed with rice,
peppers and onions in a spicy creole sauce.
Dessert
Salted Caramel Cake (GF)
Homemade Fudge Brownie and Ice Cream
Apple Brown Butter Cake
