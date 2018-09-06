Photo by Julie Andrews

Growing up in the Midwest meant eagerly awaiting late summer, when sweet corn was at its prime and could be found at every backroad farm stand. My love for sweet corn has never faded, and I continually look for opportunities to add juicy, ripe sweet corn to my recipes. Whether it’s part of a salad, casserole, ice cream or soup, sweet corn is considered a delicacy in my house. Mexican street corn, otherwise known as elote, is a trendy dish that can help you incorporate even more sweet corn into your diet. A staple at street fairs and food trucks across the country, it's traditionally served on a stick and loaded with cotija cheese, mayonnaise, chili powder, cilantro and fresh lime juice. I’ve taken this popular Mexican treat and transformed it into a refreshing yet comforting soup that’ll make you forget you’re eating soup in the summertime.

Recipe: Mexican Street Corn Chowder

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Tbsp. canola oil

1/2 medium yellow onion, finely diced

1 medium jalapeño, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. cumin seeds, ground

3 1/2 cups whole kernel sweet corn

1 1/2 cups unsalted vegetable stock

Zest and juice of 1/2 medium lime

3/4 tsp. coarse salt

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

Optional toppings: crumbled queso fresco, chopped cilantro, green onion, sliced jalapeño, sliced avocado

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a Dutch oven or small stockpot to medium heat. Add onion and sauté 2-3 minutes, then add jalapeño and sauté 2-3 more minutes until soft. Stir in garlic, chili powder and cumin. Add sweet corn and vegetable stock and bring to a simmer for about10 minutes. Season with salt.

2. Scoop half the chowder into a blender and puree until smooth. Pour the pureed mixture back into the pot. Stir in lime zest and juice and Greek yogurt/sour cream. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.

3. Scoop chowder into bowls and serve with queso fresco, cilantro, green onion and/or jalapeño (optional).

Julie Andrews is a registered dietitian and culinary school-trained chef who loves sharing fresh, wholesome recipes on her blog, The Gourmet RD.