Julie Andrews

The cranberry is a winter fruit that grows right here in Wisconsin. I like to eat sugar-covered cranberries in salads or with fresh orange juice in cranberry sauce. I also love to use them as a beautiful garnish for cocktails or place them atop baked goods like the star on a Christmas tree. That’s how I use them in these delicious cranberry pecan pie bars. The crust is a mix of oats, butter and maple syrup, and the filling is slightly tart, sweet and nutty from the cranberries and pecans. Don’t forget to box some up as gifts for friends and family, but keep the rest for yourself.

RECIPE: Cranberry Pecan Pie Bars

Ingredients

Crust

5 Tbsp. cold butter, cubed

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

2 Tbsp. ground flax seed

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

Filling

1 cup whole cranberries

1 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup granulated sugar

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 1/2 Tbsp. melted butter

1/4 tsp. coarse salt

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-by-8 baking dish with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Place crust ingredients into the bowl of a food processor and pulse until a crumbly dough forms. Press into the prepared baking dish until flat and even, and bake 25 minutes until lightly browned and set. Let crust slightly cool.

3. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together filling ingredients until combined. Pour filling onto the crust and bake an additional 15-20 minutes, until filling is set. Refrigerate until bars are completely cooled, then remove from the pan by pulling the parchment paper out onto a flat surface. Slice into bars and serve.

Julie Andrews is a registered dietitian and culinary-school-trained chef who loves sharing fresh, wholesome food recipes on her food blog, The Gourmet RD.