Recipe: A new rendition of falafel

Photo by Julie Andrews

On occasion I find myself creating recipes with extra ingredients from my freezer, pantry and refrigerator. When things get hectic at home, I lose track of what day it is and what I’m going to make for dinner, so having a handful of goodies and a little creativity in my back pocket is how I survive. One of the staple ingredients in my freezer is a bag of shelled edamame. I use it mostly in Asian salads with spicy peanut sauce (you’ll want that recipe), but I was inspired to try something different with it when I had an insatiable craving for falafel.

Traditionally, falafel is made with fava beans and sometimes chickpeas, but it seemed edamame would make a stellar base ingredient. I whirled it in the food processor with aromatics, fresh lemon and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes; baked the bright green morsels to crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside perfection; and served them with spicy aioli. I’ll admit, I was a bit surprised I could make such delicious falafel, one of my favorite street foods, right in my own kitchen. It’s so simple, delicious and satisfying in more ways than one.

RECIPE: Edamame Falafel + Spicy Lemon Aioli

Ingredients:

Lemon aioli:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1/2 medium lemon

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. Sriracha

Falafel:

1 1/2 cups shelled edamame

2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 medium white or yellow onion, peeled

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1/2 cup fresh cilantro and/or Italian flat-leaf parsley

Juice of 1/2 medium lemon

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1/4 tsp. coarse salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. each dried oregano leaves and dried dill

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together aioli ingredients. Place in the refrigerator.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet fitted with a wire rack with cooking spray. Set aside.

3. Place all falafel ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Process until smooth paste forms. Place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

4. Form mixture into 2-inch balls and line them on the wire rack. Bake 15 minutes, or until outside is slightly crispy.

5. Serve falafel with spicy lemon aioli.

Julie Andrews is a registered dietitian and the blogger behind The Gourmet RD.