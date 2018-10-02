Recipe: A new rendition of falafel

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
On occasion I find myself creating recipes with extra ingredients from my freezer, pantry and refrigerator. When things get hectic at home, I lose track of what day it is and what I’m going to make for dinner, so having a handful of goodies and a little creativity in my back pocket is how I survive. One of the staple ingredients in my freezer is a bag of shelled edamame. I use it mostly in Asian salads with spicy peanut sauce (you’ll want that recipe), but I was inspired to try something different with it when I had an insatiable craving for falafel.
Traditionally, falafel is made with fava beans and sometimes chickpeas, but it seemed edamame would make a stellar base ingredient. I whirled it in the food processor with aromatics, fresh lemon and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes; baked the bright green morsels to crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside perfection; and served them with spicy aioli. I’ll admit, I was a bit surprised I could make such delicious falafel, one of my favorite street foods, right in my own kitchen. It’s so simple, delicious and satisfying in more ways than one.
Lemon aioli:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
Juice of 1/2 medium lemon
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp. Sriracha
Falafel:
1 1/2 cups shelled edamame
2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/2 medium white or yellow onion, peeled
4 cloves garlic, peeled
1/2 cup fresh cilantro and/or Italian flat-leaf parsley
Juice of 1/2 medium lemon
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 1/4 tsp. coarse salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. each dried oregano leaves and dried dill
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
1. In a small bowl, whisk together aioli ingredients. Place in the refrigerator.
2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet fitted with a wire rack with cooking spray. Set aside.
3. Place all falafel ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Process until smooth paste forms. Place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.
4. Form mixture into 2-inch balls and line them on the wire rack. Bake 15 minutes, or until outside is slightly crispy.
5. Serve falafel with spicy lemon aioli.
Julie Andrews is a registered dietitian and the blogger behind The Gourmet RD.
