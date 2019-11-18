Put your turkey baster away and head to these restaurants, open for Thanksgiving dinner

Photo courtesy of CIRC Madison CIRC Madison's Thanksgiving dinner includes a full dessert buffet, complete with this pumpkin cheesecake.

If you use your oven as extra storage space a la Carrie Bradshaw, or you just don't have three to six spare hours to cook a turkey, these Thanksgiving dinners might be just want you're looking for on Nov. 28. Check out the offerings at these 11 Madison-area restaurants.

Pick your entree at CIRC Madison, choosing from butter-roasted herb turkey, brown sugar-backed ham, maple-baked salmon, honey orange-roasted duck or sage and thyme vegan "meat" loaf. The meal itself is just the opener, though, as the dinner includes access to a full dessert buffet, too. Reserve your spot and give thanks for chocolate hazelnut tart and salted caramel panna cotta. $40 for adults, $15 for children 5 - 10, free for children younger than 5. Noon-6 p.m. Click here for more information

Take part in a 40-year tradition when you reserve a spot at Quivey's Grove on Thanksgiving Day. Served in the Stone House and Stable Grill, this dinner allows guests to choose a conventional roast turkey feast or one of five other entrees. Save room for a pumpkin or turtle pie, apple crisp or chocolate steamed pudding baked by the Stone House bakers, and admire the historic, rustic setting. $28.50 - $40 for adults, $12.95 roast turkey available for children younger than 10. 11 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Click here for more information

A lot of Wisconsin residents are thankful for great beer in a lively pub setting, so why not celebrate this Thanksgiving at Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. The chain offers an a la carte roasted turkey plate in addition to its late night menu this Thanksgiving, and its Fitchburg location will host a Thanksgiving Day buffet. Fitchburg buffet: $24.95 for adults, $9.95 for children ages 5 to 12, free for children younger than 5. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Plated turkey special: $15.95 for adults, $8.95 for children 12 and younger. 5:45 p.m.-midnight. Click here for more information

Give thanks and dine with a cause at Dorf Haus's Thanksgiving Feast. The old world German restaurant will donate 15% of the day's proceeds to pancreatic cancer research, in memory of Betty Maier, one of the original co-owners of Dorf Haus. This traditional dinner includes roasted turkey, baked chicken, honey-glazed ham and plenty of sides to be thankful for. $19.25 for adults, $7.95 for children 5-12, free for children younger than 5. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Click here for more information

The Edgewater gives guests two options for Thanksgiving meals, starting the day off with a Grand Ballroom Thanksgiving Brunch. This buffet-style feast includes seasonal twists on brunch classics, along with a seafood display and turkey carving station. If you're looking for a later dinner, reserve a place for Thanksgiving at the Statehouse, and order off of the restaurant's special holiday menu. Grand Ballroom Thanksgiving Brunch: $56 for adults, $24 for kids ages 5 to 12, free for kids younger than 5. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Click here for more information Thanksgiving at the Statehouse: $30-$63. 4-8 p.m. Click here for more information

Get your fill of turkey, ham, prime rib and shepherd's pie at Erin's Snug Irish Pub this Thanksgiving. The buffet will also feature salmon and classics like green bean casserole, stuffing and more. Reserve a table to celebrate with friends and family in the cozy pub setting on the north side. $24.99 for adults, $13.99 for children. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Click here for more information

All-you-can-eat sides and leftovers to go? If this is your kind of Thanksgiving dining, reserve a table at Essen Haus for its annual Thanksgiving dinner. This traditional holiday meal includes a family-style dinner of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pie and more. $24 for adults, $9 for children 6-10, free for children younger than 6. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Click here for more information

Let Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar do the work and enjoy a three-course menu with a choice of herb-roasted turkey breast or 8-ounce filet mignon served with house-made stuffing, green beans and onions. Start with a decadent lobster bisque and give thanks until the last bite of your pumpkin cheesecake with gingersnap crust. $45 for adults, $22 for children 12 and younger. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Click here for more information

If you're vegan or vegetarian and don't feel like tip-toeing around all the meaty dishes for yet another Thanksgiving, head to Green Owl Cafe for a Vegan Thanksgiving. Omit turkey this year and enjoy an entire feast of vegan and vegetarian dishes. This five-course meal can alternatively be taken to go. $45 for adults, $22 for children. Noon. Click here for more information

For another vegan Thanksgiving, attend Liliana's Restaurant Vegan Thanksgiving the Tuesday prior to the holiday. $25. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Click here fore more information

Monroe Street Persian restaurant JOON will also serve on Thanksgiving Day. Gobble up some deep-fried turkey, also available for takeout or delivery. Arguably the best part: Guests can take home a to-go container after they have had their fill. $35. Noon-9 p.m. Click here for more information