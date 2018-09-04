FOOD EVENTS: Pumpkin pie taco release, Vegan Fest and more this week

Photo courtesy of Food Fight Hubbard Avenue Diner is releasing a pumpkin pie taco this week.

Thursday, Sept. 6

It's officially September, which means the return of pumpkin-flavored everything. But Hubbard Avenue Diner and Jason The Pie Guy's Pumpkin Pie Taco Release is one we're actually pretty pumped about. A few months ago, Madison went crazy over Hubbard's new specialty pie tacos, and this month puts this classic seasonal pie in the spotlight. Be the first to get your hands on one of these tacos made with spiced pumpkin pie filling and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon that will be available throughout fall. One taco: $3.99; Three tacos: $9.99; 7 a.m.-9 p.m., click here for more info

Head to Waunakee Thursday night for Bacon, Bourbon and Cigars hosted by The Lone Girl Brewing Co. and Wauktoberfest. The event features 12 varieties of bourbon, and each person at the event will receive four cigars. Additionally, The Lone Girl Brewing Co. will be dishing out bacon-themed appetizers. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Neil's Liquor and Lone Girl. For $50, you will receive bacon, bourbon and cigars, and for $40, you’ll receive bacon and bourbon. Tickets can also be purchased online. Raffles will be held throughout the evening. 6-9 p.m., click here for more info

Friday, Sept. 7

Calling all new students! Alumni Park, Wisconsin Alumni and the University of Wisconsin are teaming up to ensure all new freshman have a sweet start to their college careers. Free Ice Cream for New Students will be held in Alumni Park Friday afternoon and will feature UW–Madison’s signature homemade ice cream from Babcock Hall. Not only will students be able to meet other new students, but Alumni Park offers a scenic spot on the lake to learn about the history of UW–Madison. What better way to settle into your new home than with a signature scoop of Blue Moon, Mint Chocolate Cookie or, a new flavor, Union Utopia? Students should bring student IDs. 2-4 p.m., click here for more info

Saturday, Sept. 8

Saturday is a good day to be a vegan. In fact, Saturday is Madison Vegan Fest 2018. This event not only explores veganism and how it can impact your life through stories from engaging speakers, but it also brings people together to enjoy vegan food. Local restaurants are teaming up to prepare food, and food court vendors feature local favorites including Fuegos Steak | Tapas | Vegan, Ian’s Pizza, Nile Restaurant, The Green Owl Cafe and Adamah Neighborhood Table. Head to Madison College on Saturday for this fest. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., click here for more info

Sunday, Sept. 9

At Silver Eagle Bar & Grill, Sunday means Funday. Head to the Monona restaurant Sunday morning for Sunday Funday - Brunch and Stuff. The event will feature a Tito's vodka Bloody Mary bar with more than 20 toppings, but other drinks will also be available, including $3 mimosas. If you’re hungry, a cheeseburger with fries is $5.99, but you can also get eight traditional wings for the same price. The fun begins at 9 a.m., so be sure to set your alarm. 9 a.m. start time, click here for more info

