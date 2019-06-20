Pizza restaurant with 40-year legacy to close in Oregon

Jentri Colello

After more than 40 years of serving up homemade pizza, Maria's Pizza is closing in Oregon.

The spot, which has been a staple of the community since 1978, posted on Facebook that the business' last day will be June 30.

Owner John Indelicato put the business for sale in fall 2018 in hopes of retiring.

"It is with a very heavy and sad heart that we must announce that we are closing at the end of June," the post says.

On the Facebook post, hundreds of people commented showing love and thanking the family for its impact on the community.

"For those of us that grew up with Maria's, we know that there is no other pizza that can compare... Maria's pizza will always be loved, and when it closes it will be missed greatly," Tammy Hoesly-Brewer says.