New taphouse to open Wednesday on near east side

Courtesy of O'so Brewing

O'so Brewing Co., based in Plover, Wisconsin, is bringing its brews to Madison in a new location opening Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, O'so Brewing's Madhouse is opening its doors to the public starting at 4 p.m.

The founders and owners, Marc and Katina Founder, who will be there on opening day, first founded O'so in 2007. The Madhouse will offer its year-round beers, barrel-aged sours and seasonal selections from O'so. One of the flagship beers, The Big O, is a gold medal-winning American wheat ale.

Madhouse is dog-friendly, but for opening night people are asked to refrain from bringing dogs.

Madhouse is located at the Marling on East Washington Ave.