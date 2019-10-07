Novanta's second location open on University Avenue

Chris Hynes

Novanta, which first opened on Old Sauk Road in 2013, opened its new location on University Avenue Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the spot will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Novanta means 90 in Italian, which refers to the 90 seconds it takes for Neapolitan pizza to bake in a stone oven, according to its website.

The new location is inside the Quarry Shoppes & Apartments at Midtown. Other businesses now open in the complex are Orange Shoe Personal Fitness, Firehouse Subs and Mahen's Liquor.

In addition to authentic Neapolitan pizzas, Novanta also serves paninis, salads and desserts, though the bulk of the menu is pizza.

"With our baby due in 10 days, I would say our little family is in a very exciting part of our journey," owners Emma and Nick Mattioli write in a Facebook post. "Thank you Madison and our staff for being a part of it. It would absolutely not be possible without you."