New Madison coffee shop features craft roasted coffee and fresh cinnamon rolls

On the edge of the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus is a cozy new coffee shop specializing in traditional coffee drinks and fresh pastries.

Sarah and David Hale, a husband and wife team, officially opened the doors to Valentia Coffee Friday, replacing the site that formally housed CoffeeBytes.

David Hale developed a love of good coffee after working at a coffeehouse on State Street. He says the love of good coffee turned into a hobby and then a passion.

When the space opened up, the couple jumped at the opportunity to open their own coffee shop.

David Hale says they decided to name the shop Valentia (pronounced val-en-chia) since its Latin definition of value relates to the shop's mission.

“For so many people, coffee can be a means to an end whether it’s just a morning fix or something to get them through the day, but we believe that coffee has intrinsic use all by itself," David Hale says.

Valentia Coffee uses coffee beans from Rusty Dog Coffee, a local coffee roaster based out of Madison. David Hale says they had contacted a couple of roasters, but once they did a cupping with Rusty Dog, they immediately fell in love with the coffee.

“They’re using great quality beans and roasting them exactly to perfection," David Hale says.

Valentia has a welcoming space with vintage-style wooden tables, clean white walls and fresh flowers. It also has a pleasant scent of cinnamon and coffee throughout the entire space.

This was partially done on purpose as both Sarah and David Hale wanted to provide a place for people to stay and enjoy their coffee.

“Sarah and I wanted the space to be an extension of our home, so we designed all of the decor, colors and even the carpentry and the kitchen area to reflect our home," David Hale says.

Valentia also offers food including some breakfast and lunch sandwiches and pastries from Madison Sourdough, but the true star is the homemade cinnamon roll. David Hale says they worked with a pastry chef to develop the recipe until it was perfect.

Valentia strives to portray its commitment to its methodology, David Hale says. He's working to make things in-house — they currently make their own lavender, hazelnut and vanilla syrups — while working with other local providers and local coffee roasters.