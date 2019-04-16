New cafe opening this week at Hilldale

Courtesy of Wikipedia

Bambu, a dessert and drink cafe, is opening Thursday at Hilldale Shopping Center, according to a release.

The new restaurant features Chè, a Vietnamese word meaning homemade beverages, dessert drinks and pudding. Bambu's Chè is made with fresh coconut water or prepared with exotic ingredients.

In additon to Chè, Bambu has boba tea, Vietnamese coffee and exotic fruit smoothies. The Hilldale Bambu is the first location in Wisconsin for the national franchise.

“We’ve lived in Madison for more than 28 years now," Owner Arom Wichitchu says. "We see how Hilldale has been changing and would like to be part of its growing.”

Bambu will be between Gigi's Cupcakes and Muramoto Hilldale.