New all-in-one ice cream, shave ice and coffee shop opens in Mount Horeb
Icki Sticki offers 30 flavors of shave ice
Icki Sticki, a brand new dessert and coffee shop, opened almost two weeks ago on Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb.
Owner Jessica Jackson says Icki Sticki serves 32 flavors of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream and coffee from JBC Coffee Roasters.
Icki Sticki also has Hawaiian shave ice, which is a dessert made by shaving a block of ice. While they might look similar to a snow cone, shave ice is shaved rather than crushed. Icki Sticki has 32 different flavors, including bubble gum, wedding cake, daiquiri, pickle, strawberry, guava, fruit punch and lemon. Customers can choose up to three flavors in their shave ice.
Icki Sticki is hosting a grand opening celebration Friday. The spot is offering half off shave ice from 3 to 5 p.m.
