National magazine selects Madison restaurant as having the best pie in Wisconsin

Keni Rosales Caramel Pine Nut Tart created by pastry chef Elizabeth Dahl

PEOPLE magazine teamed up with Eater, a restaurant news site, to select the best pie in each state.

PEOPLE ultimately named chef Tory Miller's L'Etoile with the best pie in Wisconsin.

According to its article, PEOPLE choose the winners by working with Eater and its regional bureaus to choose the best-tasting pies. The magazine also gave special weight to restaurants using regionally inspired recipes and locally sourced ingredients.

In choosing L'Etoile, PEOPLE says it is one of the first farm-to-table restaurants in the Midwest. The article specifically mentions the Caramel Pine Nut Tart, a dessert made with juniper blueberries, spruce tip ice cream and Indian tonic, in awarding the restaurant the best pie in Wisconsin. This dessert, among others at L'Etoile, is the work of pastry chef Elizabeth Dahl.