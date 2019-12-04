National coffee company to open first Madison area location

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Scooter's Coffee, which has more than 200 locations in 14 states, is expanding into Wisconsin with a location in Middleton.
According to its website, a location at 6401 University Ave. is coming soon. The site was the former Chicken Run location.
Scooter's started in Bellevue, Nebraska, in 1998. The company has expanded to locations in Iowa, South Dakota, Florida, Texas and California.
The Middleton location is the first in Wisconsin for the company.
