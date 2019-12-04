Dining and Drink

National coffee company to open first Madison area location

Scooter's Coffee will open on University Avenue

By:

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 09:21 AM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 09:21 AM CST

Scooter's Coffee, which has more than 200 locations in 14 states, is expanding into Wisconsin with a location in Middleton.

According to its website, a location at 6401 University Ave. is coming soon. The site was the former Chicken Run location.

Scooter's started in Bellevue, Nebraska, in 1998. The company has expanded to locations in Iowa, South Dakota, Florida, Texas and California.

The Middleton location is the first in Wisconsin for the company.

 

Copyright 2019 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

The Dining Guide

Shopping & Style

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars