Munch with a mission: 6 dining and drinks events for a cause this week

Photo by Jeff Halverson Photography Agrace Butterfly Gala takes place Saturday, October 26.

Put a little purpose in your dining and drink routine this week by attending these events.

Monday, Oct. 21

Madisonians luckily live in a region where clean water is typically in abundance, but the struggle to access safe water plagues many communities globally. Drink Local Think Global , an organization urging craft brewers to get involved in the fight to provide clean water to communities around the world, hosts Drink Local Think Global Craft Beer Week on Oct. 21 through Oct. 27. Beer lovers can purchase brews from participating breweries to support the cause. Head to Karben4 Brewing anytime this week with the knowledge that a portion of the proceeds from all taproom beer sales will go toward Drink Local Think Global's mission. Oct. 21 -27, 11 a.m.-close. Click here for more information

Thursday, Oct. 24

Raise a glass to raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease and dementia at the fourth annual Ales for Alzheimer's at The Edgewater. Admission to this happy hour, benefiting the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and the Pat Wilson Caregiver Fund Respite, includes a raffle ticket along with a beer tasting and plenty of food. The event will also feature a silent auction and a live auction, a wine pull and a photo booth. Auction items includes tasting parties from J. Henry & Sons and Bonfyre American Grille, several cocktail packages and more. $30. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Oct. 24 also marks World Polio Day, so head to The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.'s Pints for Polio anytime this Thursday. The Great Dane will donate $1 to Madison Rotary Club's Polio Plus Fund for each pint, crowler, growler and six-pack sold all day, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match each dollar donated. All Great Dane Madison locations will take part in the fundraiser. 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Click here for more information

Friday, Oct. 25

For a festively frightening fundraiser, attend the Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash at Goodman Community Center's Brass Works building. Heavy appetizers and drinks will be served in addition to the games, auctions and costume contest that will take place. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation and Camp MASH (Make Arthritis Stop Hurting) , a Wisconsin Dells camp for children with the disease. $75. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Saturday, Oct. 26

Enjoy a classy night out for a cause be registering for the Agrace Butterfly Gala, held this year at The Sylvee. This annual gala supports families and patients served by Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care . Suit up and take in the tunes of a Rat Pack tribute group, enter William Thomas Jewelers' "The Way You Look Tonight" raffle and savor a gourmet dinner. $200. 6-11 p.m. Click here for more information

Sunday, Oct. 27

This event combines a different type of "bar" with alcoholic beverages. Purchase a ticket to Barre and Beer for Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and take a Barre District barre class at Working Draft Beer Co. Follow up the workout with a refreshing Working Draft brew, and know that all ticket proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County . $25. 10-11 a.m. Click here for more information