Meet "The Newlywed Table" author at Madison Chocolate Co. this week

Thursday, May 2
As you buzz around the Dane County Farmers’ Market, have you noticed the abundance of potted herbs? If you don’t know how to cook with them, no problem. Attend this Lecture: Growing and Cooking with Herbs at Olbrich Botanical Garden. Susan Obry, a certified master gardener, teaches participants to plant, harvest, preserve and cook with fresh or dried herbs. She’ll help you discover just what is missing from your favorite dish. 6:30 p.m. $15 for nonmembers. Click here for more info
Friday, May 3
Madison Beefsteak and Bourbon should be an unforgettable night. Participants will be served 100 pounds of grilled steak without plates, utensils or napkins. Indulge in this age-old tradition of the "beefsteak," a meat-centric banquet dating back to mid-19th century New York City. Course No. 1 includes prime beef tenderloin, wagyu beef sliders and house-made french fries. Course No. 2 features bone-in rib-eye, salmon, grilled asparagus and twice-baked yukon gold potatoes. There is also a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres before dinner begins. 7 p.m. $250. Click here for more info
Sunday, May 5
Maria Zizka, named one of Forbes' most influential foodies younger than 30, will be at the Madison Chocolate Co. this Sunday to talk about her new book, “The Newlywed Table.” The book targets young couples in love who want to cook for each other. During Desserts Demon: Maria Zizka The Newlywed Table, she’ll demonstrate how to cook one of her more popular recipes, the one-bowl brownie. There will be samples at the event, too. 5 p.m. Free. Click here for more info
April 26 to May 5
Celebrate microbrew beer culture by participatign in Madison Craft Beer Week. The 10-day event is in it’s eighth year and hosts hundreds of events in the greater Madison area this year. Check out events like Shabbat Shebrew at Noosh on Monroe Street to enjoy a Jewish-themed lunch and beer pairings from Giant Jones Brewing Co. Prices vary. Click here for more info
