Meet the 'Best of Madison' farmers' markets

Wisconsin is home to 300 farmers' markets

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 09:17 AM CDT

Apr 23, 2019

Wisconsin is home to more than 300 farmers’ markets and second in the nation for certified organic farms, right behind California. So it is no surprise that Madison has some of the best local markets scattered throughout the city and beyond. In Madison Magazine’s 2019 Best of Madison poll, readers chose Westside Community Market, Monona Farmers’ Market and Northside Farmers’ Market as the best apart from the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

The Westside Community Market, a repeat Best of Madison winner, is in its 15th season. This market carries fresh produce, flowers and food from more than 45 vendors for 30 weeks out of the year. It is the first vendor-run, producer-only market on Madison’s west side.

In addition to local products, the Monona Farmers’ Market has rotating musicians every week and special events, like cooking demonstrations by vendors or local chefs.

The Northside Farmers’ Market, located at Sherman Plaza, had more than 25 volunteers contribute more than 460 volunteer hours of service to running the successful market. This popular, community-supported market started in 2005 and was born out of an effort to bring healthy, fresh produce to the north side of Madison.

