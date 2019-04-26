Madison soccer team partners with local brewery to create new beer

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
As Forward Madison FC gears up for its inaugural home game this weekend at Breese Stevens Field, the team partnered with One Barrel Brewing Co. to launch a brand new beer.
One Barrel, which brews The Commuter, Penguin Pale Ale and Fanny Pack, among other offerings, created a cherry kölsch decked out in Forward Madison FC's colors and logo. The logo is of a bright pink flamingo taking center stage with Roman numerals that represent 608.
In addition to launching a new beer, The Flock—a collective of fan groups for Forward Madison FC—announced Thursday that 10% of proceeds from beer sales will be donated to the Flock Soccer Foundation. The Flock Soccer Foundation is a charity and outreach component of the Flock. The initiative will benefit local soccer clubs in the area.
"We believe the key to having a positive impact in our city is involving and investing in the community," Flock Vice President Liam Geoghegan Smith says.
Yahara Bay Distillers' Josh Pleasnick tries his hand at wrangling a sea cucumber
The ultimate guide to Madison farmers' markets
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
After more than 10 years of corporate work, Adrian Murphy opened her own business.Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »