Madison soccer team partners with local brewery to create new beer

New beer is a cherry kölsch

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 08:50 AM CDT

As Forward Madison FC gears up for its inaugural home game this weekend at Breese Stevens Field, the team partnered with One Barrel Brewing Co. to launch a brand new beer.

One Barrel, which brews The Commuter, Penguin Pale Ale and Fanny Pack, among other offerings, created a cherry kölsch decked out in Forward Madison FC's colors and logo. The logo is of a bright pink flamingo taking center stage with Roman numerals that represent 608.

In addition to launching a new beer, The Flock—a collective of fan groups for Forward Madison FC—announced Thursday that 10% of proceeds from beer sales will be donated to the Flock Soccer Foundation. The Flock Soccer Foundation is a charity and outreach component of the Flock. The initiative will benefit local soccer clubs in the area.

"We believe the key to having a positive impact in our city is involving and investing in the community," Flock Vice President Liam Geoghegan Smith says.

