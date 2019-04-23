Madison's future public market

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
In 2021, the city of Madison’s local food market scene will welcome a new addition, the Madison Public Market.
The planned market on the east side will allow 15 to 30 permanent merchants to sell locally prepared foods, produce and crafts.
While vendors have not been selected, more than 200 existing and startup businesses are interested in being a part of the Public Market.
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
This Madisonian is as bright as her business, Revel.Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »