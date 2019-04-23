Dining and Drink

Madison's future public market

The market is expected to open in 2021

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 09:17 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 09:24 AM CDT

In 2021, the city of Madison’s local food market scene will welcome a new addition, the Madison Public Market.

The planned market on the east side will allow 15 to 30 permanent merchants to sell locally prepared foods, produce and crafts.

While vendors have not been selected, more than 200 existing and startup businesses are interested in being a part of the Public Market.

