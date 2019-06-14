Madison restaurant named as having best cheese curds in Wisconsin by USA Today

Nicole Peaslee The Old Fashioned

As Wisconsinites, we love our cheese curds and USA Today put that love to the test in a vote for best cheese curds in Wisconsin.

Many Madison-area places were nominated, but only one rose to the top. The Old Fashioned was ranked as having the best cheese curds.

The Old Fashioned, which also won best cheese curds in Best of Madison 2019, serves its cheese curds with a house-made Wisconsin beer batter, with a choice of dips that includes smoked paprika, roasted garlic, buttermilk ranch or tiger blue.

Curd Girl, a food cart specializing in cheese curds, took second place. The cart pops up at festivals throughout the summer and opens at the Dane County Farmers' Market on a weekly basis.

Readers were able to vote daily on their favorite restaurants for in May through June 3. There were 20 restaurants nominated from across the state.

Other restaurants that made the top 10 were Main Street Taps in Stevens Point, Grumpy Troll Brew Pub in Mount Horeb, Eddie Whipp's Dining Hall in Green Bay, Sconni's Alehous & Eatery in Schofield, Crawfish Junction in Johnson Creek, Chuck's Dyckesville Bowl in Luxemburg, Pioneer Keg in Theresa and Kristi's Restaurant in New Glarus.