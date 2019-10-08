Madison brewery named brewpub of the year at world's largest commercial beer competition

Photo courtesy of Vintage Brewing Co. – Sauk Prairie

Six Wisconsin breweries were honored at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival with Madison's Vintage Brewing Co. coming back with three awards, including the large brewpub of the year title.

The Great American Beer Festival was held Oct. 3-5 in Denver by the Brewers Association, a release says. The festival hosts is the world's largest commercial beer competition. This year, there were 9,497 entries from 2,295 breweries from across the U.S. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded in 107 beer categories, covering 174 beer styles.

Vintage Brewing Co. in Madison (the brewery also has a location in Sauk Prairie) won gold for Dedication in the Belgian-style dubbel category and won gold in the German-style altbier category for Rhine Heights ALT. Vintage was also chosen as the large brewpub of the year for producing more than 1,500 barrels of beer in 2018.

"This year's GABF competition was the largest and most competitive to date," Chris Swersey, Great American Beer Festival competition manager, says. "The beers and talent were as impressive as ever, and we congratulate this year's winners for their achievements in brewing."

Other Wisconsin winners were MobCraft Beer's Low pHunk from Milwaukee in the American-style sour ale category; Earth Rider Brewery's Duluth Coffee Pale Ale from Superior in the coffee beer category; City Lights Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA from Milwaukee in the juicy or hazy India pale ale category; Stevens Point Brewery's Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale in the pumpkin/spash beer or pumpkin spice beer category; and Third Space Brewing's Unite the Clans from Milwaukee in the rye beer category.