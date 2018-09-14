Madison-based collaborative group releases new cider through Civic Exchange Society

Photo by Sharon Vanorny

Civic Exchange Society, a collaboration between the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, artist Meg Mitchell, Octopi Brewing and Art & Sons, is releasing a new cider in its line of beverages.

The beverages created by CES—which evolved from Mitchell's art installation "Tenacious Numismatic Hops Exchange: a hop garden for unyielding people" at MMoCA—is designed to be a catalyst for social interaction, a release said.

CES-002 Liberated Passions Cider is the latest beverage to be created by the group. The drink is made from apples, plums and passion fruit to create a fruity cider with a bit of tartness. Photo courtesy of CES CES-002 Liberated Passions Cider's can design featuring a quote from Emma Goldman

CES-001 Juicy Exchange IPA, the first beer by Civic Exchange Society, was released in May and sold out quickly.

The release said the collective works to call attention to acts of creative exchange, "the ways individuals and organizations can combine talents, resources and innovative thinking to encourage human connection through shared experiences."

CES-002 Liberated Passions Cider's can features a quote by Emma Goldman, an advocate for freedom of expression, women's equality and workers' rights.

The cider will be available starting the first week of October at Whole Foods Market, Woodman's Market, Steve's Wine Beer Spirits and some other stores in the Milwaukee and Fox Valley areas. It will also be available at Food Fight restaurants.

A third and final CES release is planned for November.

CES is celebrating the release of the new drink at a special tasting event Oct. 11 at Art & Sons' studio at 408 East Wilson St. #2.