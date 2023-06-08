Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge
Photo courtesy of Matt Gerding

Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, a listening bar complete with high-fidelity speakers, cocktails and craft beer, is set to open this fall on Madison’s northside. 

Seasoned hospitality professionals Matt Gerding, Tori Gerding and Evan Dannells will bring the lounge to life, adding a charming Midwestern twist to the concept. 