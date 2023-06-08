Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, a listening bar complete with high-fidelity speakers, cocktails and craft beer, is set to open this fall on Madison’s northside.
Seasoned hospitality professionals Matt Gerding, Tori Gerding and Evan Dannells will bring the lounge to life, adding a charming Midwestern twist to the concept.
“I’ve always been really passionate about jazz and classic soul, so that will be at the center of the theme, musically,” Matt Gerding explains. “We ultimately decided we wanted to build a concept that would be unique but also very nostalgic and timeless in every way.”
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge will be located at 617 N. Sherman Ave., in the former Jacobson's Deli space within the Lakewood Plaza Shopping Center.
Matt Gerding, founder of the Majestic Theatre, combines his expertise with Tori Gerding, owner of Ancora Cafe + Bakery and Evan Dannells, owner of Cadre, to bring the new record store-meets-cocktail bar space to life.
Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge draws inspiration from the original Lola’s in St. Nazianz, a vintage lounge near Tori Gerding’s hometown of Valders, Wisconsin. The nostalgic establishment holds a special place in the hearts of Tori and Matt Gerding, who visit the lounge whenever they return to Valders.
“It’s a diamond in the rough '60s era throwback lounge owned by the amazing Lola Otto, who is 87 and still bartends every night,” Gerding says.
Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge also pays homage to the Jazz Kissa concept and listening bars in Tokyo, where customers listen quietly and attentively to vinyl played on high-fidelity speakers.
“We decided to take this concept and make it feel naturally Wisconsin,” Gerding explains. “Yes, we’ll have a hi-fi audio system and plenty of vinyl, but the music will be timelessly American, focusing on the roots of jazz and soul.”
Matt Gerding envisions a warm and welcoming — yet retro — design for the lounge, complete with funky light fixtures, vintage artwork and vinyl stacked behind the bar.
Beverage offerings will toe the line between “high” and “low” brow with high-end cocktails — think a Manhattan or Tom Collins — while staying true to its midwestern roots, with traditional Old Fashioned cocktails and domestic beers like Pabst and Hamms.
Chef Evan Dannells plans to curate a menu of traditional tavern food with dishes from around the world, including square-cut cracker crust pizza, dumplings and smash burgers.
Matt Gerding hopes Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge can be for everyone: the music enthusiasts, the cocktail aficionados and anyone from the Madison community.
“I hope that Lola’s deepens the sense of community that exists within the northside and enhances the quality of life among the immediate neighborhoods, the northside business community, the hospitality industry at large and Madison as a whole,” Matt says.
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
