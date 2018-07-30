Local winery creating world's largest caprese salad next week

Photo by Flickr user Dave Nakayama

Lewis Station Winery will be building the world's largest caprese salad measuring 32 feet long on Aug. 9.

According to a release, the salad will have 34 quarts of locally sourced tomatoes, 96 pounds of Crave Brothers fresh mozzarella, 3 pounds of locally grown basil, 2 quarts of olive oil and 1 quart of balsamic vinegar.

Chef Jason Dunn, who will be leading the salad's creation, estimates it will take four people an hour to assemble the salad.

“The caprese salad will be a Wisconsin record—and most likely a world record—at 32 feet long,” Dunn says.

The current record-holder is a 24-foot-long version made in San Diego.

Dunn says the idea came from discussions with cheesemaker George Crave. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is produced in a facility that practices water conservation, recycling and uses 100 percent green power.

The salad will contain a variety of forms of fresh mozzarella including medallions, 8 ounce and 1 pound balls, 1 pound logs and marinated fresh mozzarella.

The marinated mozzarella won first-place honors in the 2018 World Cheese Championship.

Doors open at 5 p.m. to watch Dunn and his team assemble the large caprese salad. Attendees will be able to purchase a serving of the salad with a glass of rosé for $10. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Club 55 at Lake Mills Senior Center.