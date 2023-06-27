We’re dubbing this season the summer of the patio. There are plenty of patios to choose from, especially considering the city’s “streatery” program, which allowed restaurants to expand onto public sidewalks, on-street parking areas or privately owned lots. There are more than 250 bars, restaurants and breweries that have spaces outside to enjoy a drink or a meal. If we’re missing a business with a patio, email us at editorial@madisonmagazine.com.
Downtown + Isthmus:
- A La Brasa, 15 N. Broom St., 442-7293 https://alabrasamexicanmadison.com/
- Ancora Cafe + Bakery, 107 King St., 255-0285, https://www.ancoracafes.com/
- Argus Bar, 123 E. Main St., 256-4141, argusbargrille.com
- Bandit 640 W. Washington Ave., 720-1110 https://www.bandit-tacos.com/
- Barriques – West Washington, 127 W. Washington Ave., 268-6264, barriquesmarket.com
- Bassett Street Brunch Club, 444 Johnson St., 467-5051, brunchclubmadison.com
- Bel Air Cantina, 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 620-6040, belaircantina.com
- Buraka, 1210 Williamson St., 286-1448, buraka-madison.com
- Cafe Coda, 1224 Williamson St., 298-7831, https://cafecoda.club/
- Camp Trippalindee, 601 Langdon St., 257-4391, graduatehotels.com
- Canteen, 11 S. Hamilton St., 285-5702, canteentaco.com
- Casetta Kitchen, 222 W. Washington Ave., 467-8108, https://www.casettakitchen.com/
- Cask & Ale, 212 State St., 467-9450, https://www.caskandalemadison.com/
- Cento, 122 W. Mifflin St., 284-9378, centomadison.com
- Chasers 2.0, 408 W. Gorham St., https://www.chasers2.com/
- Cheba Hut, 453 W. Gilman St., 819-8485, chebahut.com
- Come Back In, 508 E. Wilson St., 258-8619 https://comebackintavern.com/
- D’Vino, 116 King St., 285-9021, dvinomadison.com
- DLUX, 117 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 467-3130, dluxmadison.com
- Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar, 419 State St., 819 State St., 819-8222 https://dubairestaurantandbar.smartonlineorder.com/
- East Johnson Family Restaurant, 824 E. Johnson St., 285-5826 https://www.eastjohnsonfam.com/
- Echo Tap & Grill, 554 W. Main St., 256-6928, echotapmadison.com
- Eno Vino Downtown, 1 N. Webster St., 455-0663, enovinodowntown.com
- Essen Haus Restaurant and Bar, 514 E. Wilson St., 255-4674, essen-haus.com
- EVP Coffee, 1250 E. Washington Ave., 294-6868, evpcoffee.com
- Fair Trade Coffee House, 418 State St., 268-0477, fairtradecoffeehouse.com
- Forage Kitchen, 655 State St., 286-1455, foragemadison.com
- Genna’s Lounge, 105 W. Main St., 255-4770, http://old.gennaslounge.com/
- Gib’s, 1380 Williamson St., http://www.gibs.bar/
- Good News Ice Cream, 117 King St., 298-7160
- Grace Coffee Co., E. Washington Ave., 298-7464, https://www.gracecoffeewi.com/
- Grampa’s Pizzeria, 1374 Williamson St., 238-9580, grampaspizzeria.com
- Graze, 1 S. Pinckney St., 251-2700, grazemadison.com
- Greenbush Bakery, 1402 Regent St., 257-1151, greenbushbakery.com
- Hawk’s Bar & Grill, 425 State St., 256-4295, hawksbar.com
- Heritage Tavern, 131 E. Mifflin St., 283-9500, https://heritagetavern.com/
- Ian’s Pizza, 100 State St., 257-9248, ianspizza.com
- Indie Coffee, 1225 Regent St., 259-9621, indiecoffee.net
- Jacknife, 1046 E. Washington Ave., 255-5225, getjacknife.com
- Johnson Public House, 908 E. Johnson St., 347-0433, https://www.jph4ever.com/
- Kilwins, 208 State St., 661-443, https://www.kilwins.com/stores/kilwins-madison
- Little Palace, 225 King St., 229-6790, littlepalacemadison.com
- Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè, 1301 Regent St., 256-7709, leopoldsmadison.com
- LJ’s Sports Tavern & Grill, 8 N. Paterson St., 286-1951, https://www.facebook.com/p/LJs-Sports-Tavern-Grill-100063531972084/
- Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar, 558 State St., 416-5283, luchadormadison.com
- Lucille, 101 King St., 283-0000, lucillemadison.co
- Mackesey’s Irish Pub, 317 State St., 256-6071, macksirishpub.co
- Madison’s, 119 King St., 229-0900, madisonsdowntown.co
- Madison Sourdough 916 Williamson St., 442-8009, https://www.madisonsourdough.com
- Maduro, 117 E. Main St., 294-9371, madurocigarbar.co
- Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., 265-300
- Merchant, 121 S. Pinckney St., 259-9799, merchantmadison.co
- Michelangelo’s Coffee House, 114 State St., 251-5299, michelangeloscoffeehouse.co
- Mickey’s Tavern, 1524 Williamson St., 251-9964, mickeysmadison.co
- Mondays Bar, 523 State St., 251-1020, mondaysbar.co
- Morris Ramen, 106 King St., 416-5547, morrisramen.co
- Nattspil, 211 King St., 285-9755, nattspil.co
- Nick’s Restaurant, 226 State St., 255-5450, nicksrestaurantmadison.co
- Nitty Gritty, 223 N. Frances St., 251-2521, thegritty.co
- Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E. Main St., 260-0812, oldsugardistillery.co
- Palette Bar & Grill, 901 E. Washington Ave., 455-8520, palettegrill.co
- Parthenon Gyros, 316 State St., 251-6311, parthenongyros.co
- Paul’s Club, 204 State St., 257-525
- Porta Bella, 425 N. Frances St., 256-3186, portabellarest.co
- Rare Steakhouse, 14 W. Mifflin St., 204-9000, raresteaks.co
- Red, 316 W. Washington Ave., 294-1234, red-madison.co
- Robinia Courtyard, 829 E. Washington Ave., 478-0110, robiniacourtyard.co
- Salvatore’s Tomato Pies – Livingston, 10 N. Livingston, 305-8885, salstomatopies.co
- Sardine, 617 Williamson St.,441-1600, http://sardinemadison.com
- Señor Machetes, 121 E. Main St., 665-3031, senormachetes.co
- Settle Down Tavern, 117 S. Pinckney St., 442-6335, settledownmadison.co
- Short Stack Eatery, 301 W. Johnson St., 709-5569, shortstackeats.co
- State Line Distillery, 1413 Northern Court, 268-6201, statelinedistillery.co
- State Street Brats, 603 State St., 255-5544, statestreetbrats.co
- Sweet Home Wisconsin, 910 Regent St., 819-6622, theshow608.co
- Taco Local, 811 Williamson St., 405-5101, https://www.tacolocal.com
- Tempest Oyster Bar, 120 E. Wilson St., 258-1443, tempestoysterbar.co
- The Boathouse, 1001 Wisconsin Place, 535-8232, boathousemadison.co
- The Brass Ring, 701 E. Washington Ave., 256-9359, thebrassringmadison.co
- The Coopers Tavern, 20 W. Mifflin St., 256-1600, thecooperstavern.co
- The Double U, 620 University Ave., 616-0758, thedoubleubar.co
- The Globe, 309 N. Henry St., 640-4435, https://theglobemadison.com/5975
- The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., 123 E. Doty St., 284-0000, greatdanepub.co
- The Post, 24 S. Carroll St., 327-1101, thepostmadison.co
- The Rigby Pub, 119 E. Main St., 442-1112, therigbypub.co
- The Side Door Grill and Tap, 240 W. Gilman St., 310-4800, thesidedoorgrill.co
- The Wisco, 852 Williamson St., wiscobar.co
- Tipsy Cow, 102 King St., 287-1455, tipsycowmadison.co
- Tornado Room, 116 S. Hamilton St., 256-3570, tornadosteakhouse.co
- Tutto Pasta, 305 State St., 294-1000, https://tuttopastastate.com
- Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East, 803 E. Washington Ave., 819-6241, vintagebrewingcompany.co
- Vintage Spirits & Grill, 539 University Ave., 250-0700, vintagemadison.co
- Wando’s Bar & Grill, 602 University Ave., 256-5202, wandosbar.co
- Weary Traveler Freehouse, 1201 Williamson St., 442-6207, wearytravelerfreehouse.com
- Whiskey Jack’s Saloon, 552 State St., 819-8881, http://www.whiskeyjacksmadtown.com
- Woof’s, 114 King St., 204-6222, madwoofs.co
- Working Draft Beer Co., 1129 E. Wilson St., 709-5600, workingdraftbeer.co
- Young Blood Beer Co., 112 King St., 630-9028, youngbloodbeerco.co
- Zuzu Cafe, 1336 Drake St., 260-9898, https://www.facebook.com/ZuZu.Cafe.in.Madison/
East:
- Alchemy, 1980 Atwood Ave., 204-7644, alchemymadison.com
- Alt Brew, 1808 Wright St., 352-3373, altbrew.co
- Banzo, 2105 Sherman Ave., 441-2002, banzomadison.co
- BarleyPop Tap & Shop, 2045 Atwood Ave., 630-9333, talech.com/biz/ordering/497448/BarleyPop-Tap-and-Shop-Madison-W
- Blind Shot Social Club, 177 S. Fair Oaks Ave., 230-5278, blindshotsocialclub.co
- Brothers Three Bar & Grill, 614 N. Fair Oaks Ave., 244-6818, brothersthreemadison.co
- Chiefs Tavern, 300 Cottage Grove Road, 395-230
- Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. – Atwood, 2322 Atwood Ave., 709-1046, chocolateshoppeicecream.co
- Crostini Sandwiches, 231 North St., 241-4284, http://www.crostinisandwiches.com
- Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery, 2827 Atwood Ave., 241-2200, daisycafeandcupcakery.co
- Dive Inn, 521 Cottage Grove Road, https://www.diveinnmadison.com
- Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, garverfeedmill.co
- Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. – Eastside, 876 Jupiter Drive, 442-1333, greatdanepub.co
- Green Owl Cafe, 1970 Atwood Ave., 285-5290, greenowlcafe.co
- Harmony Bar & Grill, 2201 Atwood Ave., 249-4333, harmonybarandgrill.co
- Ideal Bar, 1968 Atwood Ave., 244-9702, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=10006375009199
- Jade Monkey Cocktail Lounge, 217 Cottage Grove Road, 819-8501, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=10006350626233
- Java Cat Coffee, 3918 Monona Drive, 223-5553, javacatmadison.co
- Karben4 Brewing, 3698 Kinsman Blvd., 241-4812, karben4.co
- Michael’s Frozen Custard, 3826 Atwood Ave., 222-4110, ilovemichaels.co
- Mint Mark, 1929 Winnebago St., 285-5096, mintmarkmadison.co
- Monty’s Blue Plate Diner, 2089 Atwood Ave., 244-8505, montysblueplatediner.co
- Muskellounge and Sporting Club, 4102 Monona Drive, muskellounge.co
- North of the Bayou, 802 Atlas Ave., 286-1393, https://www.northofthebayou.net
- Ohio Tavern, 224 Ohio Ave., 515-9613, theohiotavern.co
- O’so Brewing Co. (Madhouse), 1817 E. Washington Ave., 467-8329, osobrewing.com/the-madhouse
- Parched Eagle Brewpub, 1444 E. Washington Ave., 561-7360, parchedeaglebrewpub.com
- Players Sports Bar, 2013 Winnebago St., 244-9722, https://www.playerssportsbarmadison.com/
- Pooley’s Sports Bar and Event Center, 5441 High Crossing Blvd., 242-1888, pooleysmadison.com
- Prost! 401 E. Washington Ave., 620-5050, https://www.letsprost.net/
- Starkweather Brewing Co., 2439 Atwood Ave., 467-6949, starkweatherbrewing.com
- Table Wine, 2045 Atwood Ave., 284-9732, tablewinemadison.com
- The Atwood Scoop, 2302 Atwood Ave., 285-5702, theatwoodscoop.net
- The Biergarten at Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Ave., 237-3548, olbrichbiergarten.com
- The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, 222-9131, escmadison.com
- Tip Top Tavern, 601 North St., 241-5515, http://www.thetiptoptavern.com/
- Twisted Grounds, 6067 Gemini Drive, 630-9860, twistedgrounds.com
- Wilson’s Bar & Grill, 2144 Atwood Ave., 241-2226, wilsonssportsbarandgrill.com
West:
- Ancora Cafe + Bakery, 3318 University Ave., 233-5287, ancoracafes.com
- Barriques – University, 2505 University Ave., 709-1164, barriquesmarket.com
- Bartaco, 464 N. Midvale Blvd., 620-8226, bartaco.com
- Blue Moon Bar & Grill, 2535 University Ave., 233-0441, bluemoonbar.com
- Cafe Hollander, 701 Hilldale Way, 237-3168, cafehollander.com
- Dumpling Haus, 540 N. Midvale Blvd., 661-4287, dumplinghaus.com
- Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro, 601 Junction Road, 664-9565, eno-vino.com
- Everly, 2701 Monroe St., 416-5242, everlymadison.com
- EVP Coffee, 700 University Bay Drive, 741 University Row, evpcoffee.com
- Forage Kitchen, 715 Hilldale Way, 819-6223, foragemadison.com
- Garth’s Brew Bar, 1726 Monroe St., garthsbrewbar.com
- Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. – Hilldale, 357 Price Place, 661-9400, greatdanepub.com
- La Brioche True Food, 2862 University Ave., 233-3388, labriochetruefood.com
- Luigi’s Pizza, 515 S. Midvale Blvd., 661-7663, luigismadison.com
- Madison Chocolate Co. 729 Glenway St., 286-1154, madisonchocolatecompany.com
- Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano, 704 S. Whitney Way, 661-9254, nonnosristoranteitaliano.com
- Novanta, 2903 University Ave., 498-4995; 8452 Old Sauk Road, 831-7740, novantapizzeria.com
- Otto’s Restaurant & Bar, 6405 Mineral Point Road, 274-4044, ottosrestaurant.com
- Pizza Brutta, 1805 Monroe St., 257-2120, pizzabrutta.com
- RP Adler’s Pub & Grill, 8202 Watts Road, 828-1250, rpadlers.com
- Sa-Bai Thong, 2840 University Ave., 238-3100; sabaithong.com
- Taste of India, 2623 Monroe St., 218-9200, https://www.tasteofindiamadison.com/
- Vintage Brewing Co., 674 S. Whitney Way, 204-2739, vintagebrewingcompany.com
North:
- Ancora Cafe + Bakery, 611 N. Sherman Ave., 888-2233, ancoracafes.com
- Beef Butter BBQ, 3001 N. Sherman Ave., 640-5000; 5407 County Highway M, Westport, beefbutterbbq.com
- Bear & Bottle, 601 N. Sherman Ave., 630-8800, bearandbottlewi.com
- Bierock, 2911 N. Sherman Ave., 515-8087, bierockmadison.com
- Mariners Inn, 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive, 246-3120 marinersmadison.com
- Murphy’s | Bar and Restaurant, 5344 WI-113, 661-0821, murphysbarwestport.com
- Nau-Ti-Gal, 5360 Westport Road, 246-3130, nautigal.com
South:
- Badger Tavern, 1612 Seminole Highway, 286-1450, https://www.facebook.com/Badger-Tavern-1089513514394903/
- Bonfyre American Grille, 2601 W. Beltline Highway, 273-3973, bonfyregrille.net
- Finca Coffee, 2500 Rimrock Road, 285-9230, https://www.facebook.com/FincaMadison/
- La Hacienda, 515 S. Park St., 608-255-8227, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063481363636
- Lakeside St. Coffee House, 402 W. Lakeside St., 441-7599, https://lakesidestcoffeehouse.com/
- Liberty Station, 2161 Rimrock Road, 286-1019, libertystationtavern.com
Surrounding Cities
Cambridge:
- Cambridge Market, 217 W. Main St., Cambridge, 423-2182, https://www.cambridgemarket.net/
- Mink Farm Tavern, W9624 US-12, Cambridge, 423-3030, minkfarmtavern.com
- The Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St., Cambridge, 423-3730, https://www.eatkeystone.com/
Cross Plains:
- Crossroads Coffeehouse, 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, 798-2080, crossroadscoffeehouse.net
- Montag’s Pub and Grill, 1821 Main St., Cross Plains, 413-0333, facebook.com/montagspubandgrill
- Nineteen09, 1909 Main St., Cross Plains, 798-0374, nineteen09.com
- R Bar, 7773 Martinsville Road, Cross Plains, 798-3730, rbarcrossplains.com
Fitchburg:
- Atomic Koi, 2685 Research Park Drive, Fitchburg, 441-5077, atomickoi.com
- Hop Haus Brewing Co., 2975 Sub-Zero Parkway, Fitchburg, 497-1133, hophausbrewing.com
- Me & Julio, 2784 S. Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, 278-1428, meandjuliomadison.com
- Oasis Cafe, 2690 Research Park Drive E., Fitchburg, 467-6572, https://www.oasiscafefitchburg.com/
- Tapatios Cocina Mexicana, 2990 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, 467-7400, tapatiosfitchburg.com
- Thai Noodles, 5957 McKee Road, Fitchburg, 270-9527, thainoodlesmadison.com
- The Flying Hound Alehouse, 6317 McKee Road, Fitchburg, 310-4422, flyinghoundpub.com
- The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main St., Fitchburg, 422-5500, thirstygoatbrew.com
McFarland:
- Angelo’s McFarland, 4706 Farwell St., McFarland, 838-2233, angelosmcfarland.com
- Byrnes McFarland Tavern, 5915 Exchange St., McFarland, 838-6012, https://www.facebook.com/mcfarlandtavern/
- Luke’s Cafe, 6115 U.S. Highway 51, McFarland, 838-1777, lukescafemcfarland.com
- McFarland House Cafe, 5923 Exchange St., McFarland, 838-4100, mcfarlandhousecafe.com
- Park Side Pub, 5016 Erling Ave., McFarland, 838-6045, parksidepub.net
- Spartan Bowl, 4711 Farwell St., McFarland, 838-8014, spartanbowl.com
Middleton:
- 1847 at the Stamm House, 6625 Century Ave., Middleton, 203-9430, https://www.1847stammhouse.com/
- Ancho & Agave, 1601 Aspen Commons, 831-3271, anchoandagave.com
- Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, Greenway Station, 1611 Aspen Commons, Middleton, 664-9288, biaggis.com
- Craftsman Table & Tap, 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton, 836-3988, craftsmantableandtap.com
- C’s Restaurant and Bakery, 2550 Allen Blvd., Middleton, 836-4700, csrestaurant.com
- Longtable Beer Cafe, 7545 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, 841-2337, longtablebeercafe.com
- Paul’s Neighborhood Bar, 2401 Parmenter St., Middleton, 827-7285, paulsneighborhoodbar.com
- The Freehouse Pub, 1902 Parmenter St., Middleton, 831-5000, freehousepub.com
- Villa Dolce Italian Ristorante, 1828 Parmenter St., Middleton, 833-0033, villadolcecafe.com
- World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 8225 Greenway Blvd., Middleton, 833-5400, worldofbeer.com
Monona:
- Breakwater, 6308 Inland Way, Monona, 416-5388, breakwatermonona.com
- Buck and Honey’s, 800 W. Broadway, Monona, 478-2618, buckandhoneys.com
- Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, 5511 Monona Drive, 305-8611, salstomatopies.com
- Silver Eagle Bar & Grill, 5805 Monona Drive, Monona, 222-2843, silvereaglebar.net
- The Waypoint Public House, 320 W. Broadway, Monona, 222-0224, waypointonthewater.com
- Tully’s II Food & Spirits, 6401 Monona Drive, Monona, 222-4995, tullys2.com
Mount Horeb:
- Aztelan Mexican Grill, 407 West Main St., Mount Horeb, 437-7600, aztlanmexicangrill.com
- Fink’s Cafe, 204 W. Main St., 437-8922, facebook.com/finkscafemh
- Norsk Golf Club, 2755 Norsk Golf Bowl Road, Mount Horeb, 437-3399, norskgolfclub.com/bar-grill
- Spring Garden Family Restaurant, 520 Springdale St., Mount Horeb, 437-7470, eatspringgarden.com
- Skal Public House, 209 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, 437-1011, skalpublichouse.com
- Sunn Cafe, 201 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, 437-7866, sunncafe.com
- The Grumpy Troll, 105 S. 2nd St., Mt Horeb, 437-2739, thegrumpytroll.com
- Walk On Bar and Grill, 120 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, 437-5733, facebook.com/walkonbar
Stoughton:
- Banushi’s Bar & Grill, 800 Nygaard St., Stoughton, 873-3700, bbgstoughton.com
- Deak’s Pub & Grill, 1017 Nygaard St., Stoughton, 873-4066, deakspub.com
- Fahrenheit 364, 364 East Main St., Stoughton, 205-2763, facebook.com/Fahrenheit-364-1498980840362083
- Springers, 3097 Sunnyside St., Stoughton, 205-9300, springersonthelake.com
Sun Prairie:
- Buck and Honey’s, 804 Liberty Blvd., Sun Prairie, 837-3131, buckandhoneys.com
- Cannery Wine & Spirits, 1120 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, 318-0595, cannerywineandspirits.com
- Daly’s Bar and Grill, 1086 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, 837-8811, dalysbarandgrill.com
- Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, 238 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, 825-1515, eddiesalehouse.com
- El Patron Mexican Grill, 1303 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, 837-6186, https://www.facebook.com/elpatronsunprairie/
- Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, 318-2074, fullmilebeercompany.com
- Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, 1220 S. Grand Ave., Sun Prairie, 856-4040, johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com/sun-prairie
- Monk’s Bar and Grill, 2832 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie, 834-3198, https://www.monksbarandgrill.com/
- Nitty Gritty, 315 E. Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, 837-4999, thegritty.com
- Sugar River Pizza, 1390 Cabela Drive, Sun Prairie, 478-5950, sugarriverpizza.com/sun-prairie
- Tipsy Cow, 2816 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie, 318-0232, tipsycowmadison.com
- Varsity Bar & Grill, 1205 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, 318-2729, varsitybargrill.com
Verona:
- Dahmen’s at Hawks Landing, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona, 848-5751, dahmensathawks.com
- Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Drive, Verona, 845-9690, 5thquarter.biz
- North South Seafood & Smokehouse, 958 Liberty Drive, Verona, 497-0256, eatnorthandsouth.com
- Pasqual’s Cantina, 100 Cross Country Road, Verona, 497-3333, pasqualscantina.com
- Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville-Riley Road, Verona, 845-9150, rileytavern.com
- Sugar River Pizza Co., 957 Liberty Drive, Verona, 497-1800, sugarriverpizza.com/verona
- The Draft House Bar and Restaurant, 1010 Enterprise Drive, Verona, 848-3158, drafthouseverona.com
- Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona, https://www.facebook.com/wisconsinbrewingcompany
Waunakee:
- Athens Grill of Westport, 5430 Willow Road, Waunakee, 220-3340, https://www.facebook.com/AthensGrillWestport/
- Buck and Honey’s, 1370 Water Wheel Drive, Waunakee, 999-4560, buckandhoneys.com
- Drumlin Ridge Winery, 6000 River Road, Waunakee, 849-9463, drumlinridgewinery.com
- Mr. Brews Taphouse, 300 North Century Ave., Waunakee, 849-4644, waunakee.mrbrewstaphouse.com
- M-N-M’s Coffeehouse, 509 W. Main St., Waunakee, 850-3665, mnmcoffeehouse.com
- Octopi, 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, 620-4705, drinkoctopi.com
- Willows Tavern, 5485 Willow Road, Waunakee, 244-8458, facebook.com/WillowsTavern
Windsor
- Branch + Daughter, 6601 Traveler Trail, Windsor, 842-0139, branchanddaughter.com
If we’re missing a business from this list, email editorial@madisonmagazine.com.
List updated on June 22, 2023 by Madison Magazine editorial intern Ila Schrecker.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.