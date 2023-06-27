Great Dane Brewing Co.

Great Dane Brewing Co. patio with umbrellas

We’re dubbing this season the summer of the patio. There are plenty of patios to choose from, especially considering the city’s “streatery” program, which allowed restaurants to expand onto public sidewalks, on-street parking areas or privately owned lots. There are more than 250 bars, restaurants and breweries that have spaces outside to enjoy a drink or a meal. If we’re missing a business with a patio, email us at editorial@madisonmagazine.com.

Downtown + Isthmus:

hop haus brewing co.

Photo by Maija Inveiss
Waypoint Public Outdoors
skal public house

Courtesy of Skal Public House
Full Mile Outdoor
thumbnail_D144BB5A083A4EE0830F39EF295209A8

Branch + Daughter Courtesy of Monica Branch)