Kickapoo Coffee opening storefront on Madison's Capitol Square

Jason Villanueva/Pexels

Kickapoo Coffee, a Viroqua-based roasting company, is opening a new location on the Capitol Square.

The roaster, which became the first solar-powered roastery in the U.S. in 2015, has three other locations in Milwaukee's Third Ward, Viroqua and Bayfield. In April 2019, Kickapoo's owners announced they would change the name of their company after 14 years.

"When Kickapoo Coffee was founded in 2005, we chose the name with the intention of honoring the place where our business has its roots: the Kickapoo River Valley," founder and co-owner TJ Semanchin says, "But Kickapoo is not simply the name given to a river. The Kickapoo are a people."

The business has not yet announced its new name, but in a Facebook post, it says the Madison cafe will be the first cafe to open with the new name and brand.

Kickapoo Coffee will be on the corner of West Main, South Hamilton and South Caroll streets.

"This has been a longtime dream for us, and we're incredibly grateful to all the people working to make this happen," the post says.

The brick-and-mortar coffee shop will be opening spring 2020.