Imbibe and thrive at 11 drink events this week

Photo by Sammi Ervin Karben4 Brewing will release the Drunk Zoo Triple IPA in collaboration with Working Draft Beer Co. this Wednesday.

Photo by Sammi Ervin Karben4 Brewing will release the Drunk Zoo Triple IPA in collaboration with Working Draft Beer Co. this Wednesday.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving marks one of the biggest drinking days of the year. Folks get together with hometown friends at their favorite local joints while they're home for the holidays. Head to these happy hours, tastings and beer release events in Madison this week to celebrate the unofficial holiday.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Hone your Settlers of Catan skills while enjoying a themed cocktail special at Game Night Happy Hour at the Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar. This weekly happy hour features half-priced Wisconsin tap beers and a cocktail special, along with board, card and dice games to play while you guzzle. Game offerings currently include classics like cribbage, dice and playing cards, or newer favorites like Exploding Kittens and Codenames. 5-9 p.m. Click here for more information

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Be among the first to taste test one of Karben4 Brewing's latest collaboration with Working Draft Beer Co. by attending Drunk Zoo Release at the Karben4 taproom. The beer, a 10.5% alcohol by volume triple IPA, is the brainchild of Tim Ott, Karben4's head of pilot brewing. Brewed with pale malts and strata, cryo citra, cryo mosaic and amarillo hops, this beer's release is one you don't want to miss. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Click here for more information

If that kind of zoo doesn't offer enough animal interaction, check out Yappy Hour with Underground Pet Rescue at High Noon Saloon. Throughout the year, High Noon has hosted this pet-friendly happy hour, inviting guests to bring pups of their own during the warmer months. Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin Inc. will bring adoptable dogs to meet, and in turn $1 from each tap beer purchased goes toward the rescue. 4-7 p.m. Click here for more information

Or, to pregame with some cocktails and comedy, buy tickets to Kevin Bozeman's 15th Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Show at Comedy on State. Bozeman, a nationally recognized stand-up comedian, has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central, CBS and FOX. But he got his start right here in Madison. The show will feature sets from several comics and themed drink specials. The standard two-beverage minimum applies. $35. Shows at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Thursday, Nov. 28

When Thanksgiving table conversation slows (or when your family members start to talk politics a couple cocktails in), head to John Wicksgiving at Ohio Tavern for movies and merriment. Grab a drink at the bar and kick back for over seven hours of cinematic satisfaction. It all begins with a screening of "Addams Family Values," followed by all three installments of the "John Wick" franchise. Plus, you can get rid of any unwanted leftovers by bringing them to share. 4 p.m.-midnight. Click here for more information

Friday, Nov. 29

Shake off any post-Thanksgiving drowsiness at Bold Reds and Blue Cheese Tasting at the Monroe Street Barriques. The evening will feature samples of bold red wines paired with strong blue cheeses to perk you up for the weekend. RSVP and advance tickets are not necessary. $16. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Get your holiday shopping done while you imbibe at the Third Annual Madison Makers Market Black Friday Market & Pub Crawl. Local and regional makers will set up shop across town with stations at Brink Lounge, High Noon Saloon, Tangent Kitchen & Taproom, Bos Meadery, Old Sugar Distillery, Giant Jones Brewing Co. and Working Draft Beer Co. Hit them all and enjoy local goods, food and drinks. Noon-5 p.m. Click here for more information

The city offers several ways to combat you holiday exhaustion. Celebrate Black Friday with some dark beers and stop by Karben4 Brewing for Black Friday Barrel Bonanza. Karben4 will release five barrel-aged beers just for the event, including five canned varieties and a special tapping of the Empirical Stoat, a 9.1% alcohol by volume rye whiskey barrel-aged Russian imperial stout. Purchase the cans to take home, or crack one open and enjoy at the event. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Click here for more information

Photo courtesy of Alt Brew Alt Brew will release a limited quantity of Velvet Midnight, its bourbon barrel-aged imperial brown ale, on Black Friday. Photo courtesy of Alt Brew Alt Brew will release a limited quantity of Velvet Midnight, its bourbon barrel-aged imperial brown ale, on Black Friday.

For another barrel-aged beer release, hit up Alt Brew's Velvet Midnight Release to get your hands on some limited quantity bourbon barrel-aged imperial brown ale. Just 75 bottles of the beer will be available for purchase, each signed and numbered by Alt Brew's brewmaster. A limited supply of the beer, 10% alcohol-by-volume and rich with chocolate, vanilla and tobacco flavors, will also be available on tap. 3-9 p.m. Click here for more information

Saturday, Nov. 30

Work off those turkey and mashed potato calories by taking part in Trek Midwest Beer Release Ride. Starting at Cafe Domestique on Williamson Street with pre-ride coffee and doughnuts, this 24-mile bike ride will take participants around the city and back to Working Draft Beer Co. on East Wilson Street, for the tapping of Trek Midwest Beer. 9 a.m.-noon. Click here for more information