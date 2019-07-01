Hop Haus to open second (larger) location in Fitchburg

Courtesy of Hop Haus Brewing/Sketchworks Architecture

After four years on Verona's Main Street, Hop Haus Brewing Co. is opening a second location in Fitchburg with more space for brewing.

According to a release, the business is growing and needs more space. The new location will have a full bar, expanded menu, private event space, outdoor patio, family-friendly lawn area and a rooftop deck.

In the new space, there will be a canning line to bring all production of its beer in-house. Smaller batches allow for fresher beer when customers buy beers on local shelves.

"Since opening four years ago in Verona, it has always been important for us to connect with the people in our community and offer them a great place to gather," says Hop Haus owner and brewmaster Phil Hoechst. "We've made great connections in Verona and saw an opportunity to make new friends with the growing businesses and neighborhoods on the northwest side of Fitchburg."

The Verona location will continue operations and stay open. Hoeschst says since both of the sites are on the bike path, he's hoping they'll host events that will connect the two locations.

The new space is expected to open next summer near the intersection of Seminole Highway and Sub Zero Parkway.