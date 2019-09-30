Hilldale restaurant to close in October after 10 years

Photo courtesy of Madison Magazine

After 10 years in Hilldale Shopping Center, Cafe Porta Alba is closing on Oct. 19.

"We have been so proud to serve you and to share our love of Neapolitan pizza," owner Vincenzo Pugliese says in a Facebook post.

Pugliese grew up in Alife, Italy, 45 minutes away from Naples, according to its website. When attending the University of Naples, he got to know the city and developed an understanding of Neapolitan pizza.

Cafe Porta Alba makes authentic Neapolitan pizza, which means the dough is hand-pressed with Italian flour and contains a precise amount of water; the tomatoes must be Italian and in the San Marzano style; and the cheese is a bufala mozzarella cheese made from water buffalo in the region between Napoli and Roma.

"We thank you for all of your support and patronage over the years," the post says. Owner Vincenzo Pugliese, and the entire Porta Alba crew, will greatly miss serving all of our wonderful customers, particularly those that returned week after week and year after year."

Before it closes, they plan to have some special events that they will announce at a later date.