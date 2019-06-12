Madison bakery staple to move from original location after more than 20 years in business

Angela Wong

After more than 20 years at 1305 Regent St., the Madison staple Greenbush Bakery is moving down the road to a new location.

Taylor Carlson, the general manager of Greenbush Bakery, says they will be moving to 1402 Regent St. in the storefront in the Regent Apartments across from Sconnie Bar.

This move comes after Carlson says the bakery's lease was set to end at the end of August. While they originally were planning on renegotiating the lease for an extension, the lease was offered to neighboring Rocky Rococo's.

Greenbush Bakery, which is known for its doughnuts, is the only certified Kosher bakery in Madison and one of the few in Wisconsin.

Carlson says the new location will allow the bakery to have indoor seating options. Since the space has many windows, the owners are planning to have some of the production process visible when walking or driving by.

Similar to its east side location, there will be a livestream TV in the retail area, so people can also watch doughnuts being made in real time.

"We want to keep the same mom and pop feel," Carlson says. At the same time, he says it was a chance to revamp the bakery.

Staying downtown was a priority when looking for a space since Carlson says they're "a staple of the area down there." While they looked at a couple, the space underneath the Regent Apartments fit the needs of the bakery and was in the same vicinity as the original location.

The official grand opening date is not set, but they plan on tentatively re-opening Sept. 1. Though Carlson says this could possibly be a bit sooner depending on construction. Demolition on the new location started this week.

In the meantime, Greenbush Bakery will still be serving its doughnuts, fritters, turnovers and more during normal hours through the end of August.