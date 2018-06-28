Great Dane welcomes new chef and introduces first major menu redesign in two decades

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. says goodbye to its newspaper menu, and hello to its new sleek "zine" menu, designed by Art & Sons.

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. says goodbye to its newspaper menu, and hello to its new sleek "zine" menu, designed by Art & Sons.

Extra! Extra! The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.'s newspaper-style menus are no more.

It feels a bit sad to say sayonara to the signature news-printed menus that the multiple-location pub and brewery has become known for, but the upgrade marks the first major overhaul of the menu in the Madison-based restaurant's 25-year history. With the help of local designers Art & Sons, the Great Dane's new menus look more like a "zine," (a small-circulation type of magazine), says Jake Miller, a communications representative of the Great Dane.

But the design isn't the only change to the menu. The Great Dane recently welcomed new executive chef Matt Pace to the team, and the seasoned Madison chef has played a big role in overhauling the brewpub's offerings. While the Great Dane has always had a history of putting out seasonal menus a few times a year, Pace says it was time for the team to take a hard look at its food items.

"A key directive for the new menu was for it be fun and approachable, while remaining true to our ethos,” says Eliot Butler, Great Dane co-founder. “With tradition as the backbone, each item is created and served with care with an innovative, on-trend spin to speak to the tastes and preferences of today. I’m in love with everything we’ve added to the new menu, and I think our customers are going to feel the same.”

For some time, the Great Dane has been a something-for-everyone gastropub, offering traditional pub grub alongside some global eats, like a curry noodle bowl, tandoori chicken and spring rolls. So while the new menu is a bit smaller than it previously was, Pace says, it still reflects that balance.

“The Dane has always been known for its breadth and depth of offerings, and that’s not changing,” Pace said. “We’re adding some awesome new items, and building on the classics to continue our long tradition of bringing a variety of flavors and foods to the community. It’s tradition — evolved.”

A few new and/or updated menu items include the following: Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Pulled pork sandwich served with pickles and slaw

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Pulled pork sandwich served with pickles and slaw

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Tandoori chicken skewers with cucumber raita and tzatziki sauce

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Tandoori chicken skewers with cucumber raita and tzatziki sauce

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Many of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.'s new entrees, like this salmon dish, were created to pair well with Great Dane brews.

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Many of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.'s new entrees, like this salmon dish, were created to pair well with Great Dane brews.

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Nashville hot chicken sliders with toasted brioche, chipotle aioli and sweet and sour slaw. "I’m sort of a sucker for fried chicken," says chef Matt Pace.

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Nashville hot chicken sliders with toasted brioche, chipotle aioli and sweet and sour slaw. "I’m sort of a sucker for fried chicken," says chef Matt Pace.

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Beer-braised pork belly and watermelon salad with guajillo chili vinaigrette, queso fresco, cilantro and mint

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Beer-braised pork belly and watermelon salad with guajillo chili vinaigrette, queso fresco, cilantro and mint

Photo courtesy of The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. Wedge salad

"For me, it’s [about focusing] on keeping things simple ... and to let that simplicity and ingredients speak for themselves and really complement the amazing work that our brewery team is doing," Pace says.

Pace — who was with Food Fight Restaurant Group for 11 years, most recently serving as Food Fight's culinary director — comes to the Great Dane with enthusiasm and excitement to oversee the restaurant's five locations.

“Matt has unmatched enthusiasm and dedication, making it easy to see why he’s been so successful at such a young age,” said Ted Peterson, director of operations for the Great Dane. “Madison is going to love what he’s going to do with our current menu in the coming months.”