Gotham Bagels offering rainbow bagels in May

Photo by Chris Attaway Gotham Bagels is offering rainbow bagels for a limited time in May.

Photo by Chris Attaway Gotham Bagels is offering rainbow bagels for a limited time in May.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on a rainbow bagel without making a trip to New York City. Joe Gaglio of Gotham Bagels is offering the colorful breakfast item as a special for the month of May.

The rainbow bagels acts as Epicurean Chronicles' #ECGivesBack featured item. #ECGivesBack is a campaign in which Epicurean Chronicles collaborates with local chefs to create social media-friendly dishes. A portion of the proceeds from the #ECGivesBack dishes’ go to a local organization. This year’s recipient is The River Food Pantry, which serves more than 1,000 Dane County families per week with roughly 50,000 pounds of food, including hot meals, packed lunches, clothes, household items and more.

The hand-rolled rainbow bagel served with cream cheese will be $2 and $1 of that will go to the food pantry.“Rainbow colors are so fun, and it’ll be for a good cause, so a win-win all the way,” says Chris Attaway, founder of Epicurean Chronicles.

About Epicurean Chronicles

They have ring lights and they know how to use them. The Instagramers behind Epicurean Chronicles — a digital media and marketing agency focused on food, beverage and hospitality — are skilled at finding food’s good side. In addition to spotlighting some of Madison’s, Milwaukee’s and Chicago’s most appetizing food items.

This article is part of the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." Click here for the full story.