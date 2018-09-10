Go on a Culinary Hidden History tour and more this week

Photo by LL Cook Co.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Join the Wisconsin Historical Society on a Hidden History of Madison’s Culinary Culture evening walking tour to discover the history of Madison’s restaurants, taverns and culinary scene. You’ll walk 1.6 miles starting at the Wisconsin Historical Museum and hear about the “colorful characters” who owned and frequented the establishments from the early days of Madison to the present. $15, 6-7:30 p.m., click here for more info

Wednesday, Sept. 12

The Coopers Tavern is teaming up with Troy Farm to host a Seasonal Chef’s Dinner with Troy Farm at the Capitol Square eatery. Chef Cooper Booth will prepare a three-course meal using fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs from the farm. Dishes will include an apple beet salad, roasted lamb loin and a carrot and mascarpone tart. Each course will be paired with a craft beer. All proceeds will benefit Community GroundWorks, which is the nonprofit organization connected to the urban farm. $50, 6-9 p.m. click here for more info

Thursday, Sept. 13

Don’t miss the last Madison Night Market of the season this Thursday in downtown Madison. Gilman Avenue and State Street are lined with food vendors selling everything from pizza to coffee to tacos to popcorn. Find your favorite food cart at Lisa Link Peace Park and enjoy live music and a designated beer area. Free admission, 5-10 p.m., click here for more info

Downtown Middleton is hosting a Fall Wine Walk. From 5- 8 p.m. make 13 stops through Middleton's downtown sampling a red and a white wine at each stop. A few of the participating businesses include The National Mustard Museum, Barriques and Grape Water Wine Bar. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Dementia Friendly Middleton. $25, 5-8 p.m., click here for more info

Sept. 14-16

Enjoy so much more than Swiss cheese at the Green County Cheese Days Festival this weekend in Monroe, Wisconsin. For more than 100 years, Monroe — “the Swiss Cheese Capital of the USA” — has celebrated Swiss Heritage with parades, live music and, you guessed it, cheese. A small glimpse at the menu includes mac ‘n’ cheese, baked cheese skewers, chili cheese dogs, grilled cheese and fried cheesecake on a stick. And if you’re lucky, you may even hear the popular “Cheese Day Song.” Free admission, 9 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, click here for more info

Saturday, Sept. 15

This Saturday night as part of the Cave After Dark series, Cave of the Mounds is hosting a Harvest Hootenanny for adults only. Solely for the 21-and-older crowd, the event is catered by Mount Horeb’s Sunn Café and features an old-fashioned corn roast. After filling up on food, take an at-your-own-pace walk through the caves and sample hard ciders along the way. $30, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., click here for more info

Sunday, Sept. 16

Celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day at the 17th annual Viva Mexico Festival at Breese Stevens Field. Enjoy delicious Mexican food or participate in a jalapeño eating contest. In addition to food there will be live music, traditional Latino folk dance, face painting and exhibits. Bring the family out for a day of fun, all while celebrating and promoting Mexican heritage. Free admission, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., click here for more info