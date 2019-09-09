Go full Wisconsinite with these 7 dining and drink events

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
With the Packers’ regular season officially underway, embrace the Midwesterner in you and attend these events.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
No one demonstrates the Wisconsin foodie spirit quite like Jordan and Mike, better known as the Midwest Munchers (the Instagram account, @midwestmunchers, and blog that features this Wisconsin couple's food experiences). Join these curd connoisseurs for Creating a Unique Instagram Experience, a workshop led by the Munchers themselves, at Revel on Wednesday to learn how to better capture your next old-fashioned, fish fry or kringle on a smartphone camera. Come with a fully-charged cellphone, and Revel will supply drinks and snacks a la carte. $40. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Click here for more information
Thursday, Sept. 12
There are three mouthwatering mini courses in this one beer-filled event! Head to Next Door Brewing Co.’s Mini 3 Course Flight Night to try the Laser Ray APA, Darth Porter, Hyperbolic Imperial IPA and Nitro Quickening Milk Stout. The flight will be paired with spinach, artichoke and muenster dip as well as Next Door’s S.A.S.Y. sliders. Round out the meal with a quickening milk stout mousse for dessert. $25. 5-9 p.m. Click here for more information
Friday, Sept. 13
Whenever an out-of-towner asks locals for a local beer recommendation, New Glarus’s Spotted Cow is usually the go-to answer. Enjoy a glass of Cow at the Biergarten in Olbrich Park as part of the New Glarus Tap Takeover on Friday. Grab a giant pretzel, Nürnburg-style bratwurst, or cheese curds while you’re there. 3-9:30 p.m. Click here for more information
If that doesn’t quench your thirst, check out Alt Brew’s Last Oasis Juicy IPA Tapping and Smoked Rib Dinner. Wash down some house-smoked baby back ribs and coleslaw with the fruity, 7% alcohol-by-volume beer. Give summer one last hurrah, Wisconsin-style. 4-9 p.m. Click here for more information
Saturday, Sept. 14
Although Oktoberfest doesn’t begin in Munich until Sept. 21, the German roots in Wisconsin run deep. For those looking to kickoff the festivities early, Essen Haus Oktoberfest will offer an array of Oktoberfest beers, a menu complete with foot-long hot dogs and sauerkraut, as well as live music and carnival games. The kids’ zone and outdoor celebration end at 8 p.m., but those looking to keep the night alive can move inside to listen to the Brewhaus Polka Kings all night. noon-12:30 a.m. Click here for more information
For a modern rendition of Oktoberfest, visit Isthmus OktoBEERfest at Breese Stevens Field that afternoon. Sample more than 250 beers out of a souvenir stein that comes with the purchase of a ticket to this 21-and-older event. Come in your dirndl and lederhosen to compete in St. Vinny’s Willy Street-sponsored costume contest, and savor a lunch of apple-kraut, German potato salad and a juicy brat. Prost! $50. 3-7 p.m. Click here for more information
Meanwhile, the bloody mary fans in the crowd can mosey over to the fifth annual Wisconsin's Best Bloody Mary Fest this Saturday as well, hosted by 100 Mile Sauce Co. and Yahara Bay Distillers at Yahara Bay Distillers in Fitchburg. This state-wide bloody mary competition will offer local food cart cuisine, beers from Capital Brewery and a build-your-own bloody mary bar by Metcalfe’s Market. Proceeds from pretzel necklaces, which will be available for purchase at the festival, support the Goodman Community Center. Ages 21 and older. $55. noon-4 p.m. Click here for more information
