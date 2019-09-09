Go full Wisconsinite with these 7 dining and drink events

Photo by @MidwestMunchers Learn how to take better food photos on your smartphone with a Midwest Munchers-led course this week. Pictured: Cheese curds from Wendigo and a brandy Old-Fashioned sweet from Ishnala Supper Club.

With the Packers’ regular season officially underway, embrace the Midwesterner in you and attend these events.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

No one demonstrates the Wisconsin foodie spirit quite like Jordan and Mike, better known as the Midwest Munchers (the Instagram account, @midwestmunchers, and blog that features this Wisconsin couple's food experiences). Join these curd connoisseurs for Creating a Unique Instagram Experience, a workshop led by the Munchers themselves, at Revel on Wednesday to learn how to better capture your next old-fashioned, fish fry or kringle on a smartphone camera. Come with a fully-charged cellphone, and Revel will supply drinks and snacks a la carte. $40. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Thursday, Sept. 12

There are three mouthwatering mini courses in this one beer-filled event! Head to Next Door Brewing Co.’s Mini 3 Course Flight Night to try the Laser Ray APA, Darth Porter, Hyperbolic Imperial IPA and Nitro Quickening Milk Stout. The flight will be paired with spinach, artichoke and muenster dip as well as Next Door’s S.A.S.Y. sliders. Round out the meal with a quickening milk stout mousse for dessert. $25. 5-9 p.m. Click here for more information

Friday, Sept. 13

Whenever an out-of-towner asks locals for a local beer recommendation, New Glarus’s Spotted Cow is usually the go-to answer. Enjoy a glass of Cow at the Biergarten in Olbrich Park as part of the New Glarus Tap Takeover on Friday. Grab a giant pretzel, Nürnburg-style bratwurst, or cheese curds while you’re there. 3-9:30 p.m. Click here for more information

If that doesn’t quench your thirst, check out Alt Brew’s Last Oasis Juicy IPA Tapping and Smoked Rib Dinner. Wash down some house-smoked baby back ribs and coleslaw with the fruity, 7% alcohol-by-volume beer. Give summer one last hurrah, Wisconsin-style. 4-9 p.m. Click here for more information

Saturday, Sept. 14

Although Oktoberfest doesn’t begin in Munich until Sept. 21, the German roots in Wisconsin run deep. For those looking to kickoff the festivities early, Essen Haus Oktoberfest will offer an array of Oktoberfest beers, a menu complete with foot-long hot dogs and sauerkraut, as well as live music and carnival games. The kids’ zone and outdoor celebration end at 8 p.m., but those looking to keep the night alive can move inside to listen to the Brewhaus Polka Kings all night. noon-12:30 a.m. Click here for more information

For a modern rendition of Oktoberfest, visit Isthmus OktoBEERfest at Breese Stevens Field that afternoon. Sample more than 250 beers out of a souvenir stein that comes with the purchase of a ticket to this 21-and-older event. Come in your dirndl and lederhosen to compete in St. Vinny’s Willy Street-sponsored costume contest, and savor a lunch of apple-kraut, German potato salad and a juicy brat. Prost! $50. 3-7 p.m. Click here for more information